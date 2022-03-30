 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Bridgeton - $14

Retail and warehouse space. Possibility for spaces from 3,000 sq ft to 13,588 sq ft. Lease rate: $8.00-14.00 per sq ft NNN. Office/Retail and Warehouse space available. Warehouse has two drive in doors plus bathrooms.

