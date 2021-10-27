0 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $529,900

PICTURES WILL BE REPLACED TOMMOROW. Luxury villa located in highly sought after Conway Meadows development. Entering 3700+ square foot home you will be greeted with hardwood floors, sunken living room, 10 ft ceilings, crown molding, gas fireplace. The newly updated kitchen boast 42 inch custom cabinets, crown molding and granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances. The HVAC system is newer and top of the line with humidifier and dehumidifier. Privately owned water treatment system. Master suite on main level. 2 car detached garage off of the private courtyard. The upper level loft consist of bedroom, bathroom, built in book cases and a wet bar. The basement is wide open and ready for you to finish to your liking. This property is being sold AS IS WHERE IS. The home is in a family trust and US Bank is the trustee and will be signing on behalf of the seller. All contracts to be submitted by 1pm on Monday the 25th of October. Showings will start 10/23 Saturday at 9 am.