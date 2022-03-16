0 Bedroom Home in Fenton - $475

Special Promotion....1/2 off of the lease price for the first 6 months of a Rental Lease Agreement. Office spaces for lease. 14 offices, 12x12's are $450.00 per month and 11x17's are $475.00 per month. Electric, water, sewer, and HVAC are included with the monthly lease payment. The building includes 25 parking spaces, 2 conference rooms, a kitchen, and his and hers bathrooms on both levels. The owner is installing a high end mobile security system. New Pella windows are being installed throughout. There was a new architectural shingle roof installed summer 2020. The tenant is able to change the paint colors on the walls in each unit (call for additional information). Minimum 1 year lease is required.