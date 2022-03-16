 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $13

0 Bedroom Home in Florissant - $13

16,928 SqFt Retail space with 8 separate units, front and rear parking. Parking ratio 3.31 per 1,000 SqFt. Great exposure on Highway 67. 2 spaces are available for Lease, 1 offers 4,000 sqft and 1 at 2,000 sqft. these 2 spaces could be combined to 6,000 sqft if needed.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News