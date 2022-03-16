0 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood - $8,500

This is a sublease for 16,000 sf of the 17,000 sf available until the Lease expiration on October 15, 2025, with a possible extension past this date. Main Tenant desires to retain the main floor office of approx. 1,000 sf and sublease 16,000+/-sf of warehouse and 1350 +/-sf of office on the upper or second level via stairs in the warehouse. This 16,000 +/- sf features a 30'+/- ceiling height with 30' column spacing, four, 8'x10' dock doors, two drive-in doors, one 12'w x 16'h and one 8'w x10'h. The warehouse has 3 gas-fired hanging heating units. Approximately $1,500/MO is paid to the Landlord for this 17,000 sf for real estate taxes, building insurance, all utilities, snow removal, exterior maintenance and other expenses. This space is visible from I-270 East and West bound lanes.