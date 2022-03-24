 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in St Charles - $11

Highly Visible Location!. Ideal for Owner/User, Food, Office, Personal or Professional Services. Tremendous Business Incubator. One 925+/- SF Retail Bay for Lease at $1,025/month including CAM. Adjacent to Lindenwood University. In close proximity to the New Lindenwood Town Center Mixed-Use Development. Fast access to 1-70 and Highway 94.

