0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,000

2 MONTHS FREE RENT with a signed lease! 2 spaces for lease on bustling Gravois rd w/ plenty of potential & in great condition! Pictured is 7914 - 1 other available unit currently being renovated (7910 Gravois Rd). This multipurpose building has space available on the 1st floor for rent, with a great atmosphere & some wonderful recent updates including flooring, fresh paint, new exterior awnings & new lighting. The long main room would be well suited for a sales office, retail store front, cubicle floor or more! On your left after entering is a private alcove, followed by a closet/private office space & then toward the back of the building you have another enclosed space which could be used as a breakroom or 2nd private office. This enclosed space toward the rear also includes a full bathroom & utility closet. The back exit is unavailable, as it leads to a private residential space upstairs. At a super affordable price & in a convenient location, you'll want to see this for yourself!