 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,500

0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,500

Storefront Office rental space. Excellent opportunity to showcase your business and enjoy the earnings! Features 2 offices, a Kitchen and 2 bathrooms. Includes office dividers if needed. Plenty of storage in basement with 3rd bathroom. Leasable area is first floor only and approximately 900 sq ft. The parking lot in rear of building is entered on the side of the building. One Handicap parking space is available in front. Available now!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News