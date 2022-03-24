0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,500

Storefront Office rental space. Excellent opportunity to showcase your business and enjoy the earnings! Features 2 offices, a Kitchen and 2 bathrooms. Includes office dividers if needed. Plenty of storage in basement with 3rd bathroom. Leasable area is first floor only and approximately 900 sq ft. The parking lot in rear of building is entered on the side of the building. One Handicap parking space is available in front. Available now!