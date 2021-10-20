Opportunity knocks! Huge historical CWE mansion, known as the Butler House, built in 1892.Currently zoned as commercial and residential. 2.5 Stories with grand staircases and stain glass. Third floor occupied by owners. First and second floor is down to studs. Needs renovation. Fabulous level almost half-acre lot. Has a carriage house converted to a beauty salon. Plus a 3-car garage. Turrets, port cochere on the national historical registry. Loads of potential. Close to Whole Foods, Barnes Jewish hospital, Wash U school of Medicine and Forest Park. 15 parking spots in back yard for beauty salon. Seller is selling as-is. Seller will do no repairs, credits or occupancy inspections.
0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $1,900,000
