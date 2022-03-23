 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $10

This 4,000 sq.ft building offers 2 retail spaces, store front approximately 970 sq.ft. with 1 bathroom NBA and approximately 1350 sq.ft. of warehouse space. This brick building sits on the corner of Lansdowne and Kingshighway offering high traffic and visibility. Large store front windows allowing for great product display. Lease rate is $10 to $12 PSF depending on retail or warehouse space.

