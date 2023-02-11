Located in the center of Washington Avenue's Historic Garment District, this accessible downtown loft office is the perfect home for your company. With a recent complete gut rehab, this creative space balances exposed bricks and beams with modern features including large windows and new lighting. Fully equipped with six private offices, a conference room, a front lobby, a kitchen, two bathrooms, and large common areas. NNN Lease, Term in years negotiable (3 to 10 years). Originally built in 1896 by architect Albert Groves, this building was totally rehabbed in 2017. Each floor was modernized with high ceilings, exposed restored brick walls, and new elevator access. Located in the heart of the Washington Avenue Garment District, you can step out front onto the cobblestone zipper that runs along the heavily foot-trafficked street. The lease rate does not include utilities, property expenses, or building services...