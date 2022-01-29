Available 50x140, .16 acre level residential single family lot in Webster Groves. Located on a quiet street just moments to Downtown Webster's shops, restaurants and Award Winning Schools. Webster has approved that the home built on this lot can be up to 2,200 square feet with a rear entry or detached garage. Buy the lot now and your new home could be ready for Spring 2022.
0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $49,900
