0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $49,900

0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $49,900

Clean, just made rent-ready 2/1 in Jennings: occupancy certificate is good to go! Move right in or start cash flowing! Property offered 'as is' on special sales contract only.

