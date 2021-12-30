0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $55,000

-
Feds threaten to take back millions in grants used to build the dormant Loop Trolley
-
Omicron has arrived: St. Louis County reports ‘blindingly fast’ surge in cases
-
Messenger: Battling the Big Lie is key to saving American democracy, Danforth says
-
‘Barefoot in Florissant’: Feds detail 3-year-hunt for drug-dealing fugitive
-
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois sheriff's deputy after two-state manhunt
Available 50x140, .16 acre level residential single family lot in Webster Groves. Located on a quiet street just moments to Downtown Webster's shops, restaurants and Award Winning Schools. Webster has approved that the home built on this lot can be up to 2,200 square feet with a rear entry or detached garage. Buy the lot now and your new home could be ready for Spring 2022.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!