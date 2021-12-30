 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $55,000

0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $55,000

0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $55,000

Available 50x140, .16 acre level residential single family lot in Webster Groves. Located on a quiet street just moments to Downtown Webster's shops, restaurants and Award Winning Schools. Webster has approved that the home built on this lot can be up to 2,200 square feet with a rear entry or detached garage. Buy the lot now and your new home could be ready for Spring 2022.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News