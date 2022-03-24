TREASURE NEAR THE NEW DELMAR DIVINE. Original Wainscoting, Historic millwork, and pocket doors. Bring your builder or contractor with a flashlight Ready for Rehab. First Floor roughed in plumbing, 200 amp panel. Sewer and Structural Inspection available. Negotiable. Buyer should confirm all info including schools, HOA, taxes, etc...
0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The sworn affidavit from Sheena Greitens is part of an ongoing child custody dispute in Missouri.
Goldschmidt, changing bats for first time, and Arenado visited high-tech facility in Baton Rouge for a test-drive. The goal: 'Hitting the ball harder, plain and simple.'
Uncomfortable questions abound over the 37-year-old senior public servant's death, yet officials seem determined not to provide answers.
Check out the highlights from the Post-Dispatch's weekly Cardinals chat with readers.
BenFred: Every spring, it seems to get harder to envision Flaherty and Cardinals' front office sticking together
A draft-and-develop Cards front office and its drafted-and-developed starter never seem to read from the same page
Cardinals throw rotation derby ‘wide open’ as Flaherty has shoulder inflammation treated, will start on IL
Flaherty diagnosed with shoulder irritation in area where he's had a 'small' tear and pitched well despite it for years. Also: Reyes to miss at least two months.
Arenado hits two-run homer and Donovan a solo shot as Cardinals win fourth game in succession.
On the exterior the two-family residence in Washington, Missouri, appears as separate attached homes where units share a common wall but maintain separate entrances.
Described as a "relentless recruiter," newly hired Mizzou coach Dennis Gates didn't hold back his expectations for the Tigers during his introductory press conference.
What's the deal? While Cardinals finalize plan for Flaherty's right shoulder, they sign Dickerson for lefthanded swing
Marmol says team is running parallel plans, one with Flaherty ready as the season opens and one without: 'Hopefully, it’s not the one without him.'