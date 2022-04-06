 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $6

0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $6

Wide open, column free space with two dock level doors just minutes from I-55 corridor make an ideal setting for a warehousing and distribution operation. The interior space stretches 210' x 59', has 12' - 15' ceilings, semi-opaque skylights and poured concrete floors. Ceiling mounted gas heating units keep the space comfortable. Sprinklers could be provided, contingent on favorable lease terms.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News