0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $69,950

TREASURE NEAR THE NEW DELMAR DIVINE. Original Wainscoting, Historic millwork, and pocket doors. Bring your builder or contractor with a flashlight Ready for Rehab. First Floor roughed in plumbing, 200 amp panel. Sewer and Structural Inspection available. Buyer should confirm all info including schools, HOA, taxes, etc...

