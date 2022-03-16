 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $9

Tremendous Opportunity for Industrial Use or Professional Services. High Traffic and Visibility. 5 Spaces Available to Lease: Three (3) 3,400 +/- SF Bays with Drive-In Doors for $2,500/month.Two (2) 1,700 SF Bays with Drive-In Doors for $1,500/month. In Close Proximity to Schnucks Distribution Center, UMSL, Express Scripts, Boeing, and the North Park Development.

