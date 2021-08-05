 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $94,900

Cute Bungalow. Great starter home. Kitchen & living room on main level. There is an additional room, full bathroom and laundry room on the lower level. Enclosed porch off of the kitchen. Yard is fenced. Home has been professionally weatherproofed and sealed about 5 years ago. All appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer, de-humidifer to stay. New High Capacity Central A/C installed approximately 3 years ago. Leaf guards installed 5 years ago. Seller is selling "AS IS" and will not provide occupancy.

