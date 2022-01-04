010522-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NFL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U* *

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

Chiefs * 10 * 10 * (44.5) * BRONCOS*

Cowboys * 3 * 7 * (42.5) * EAGLES*

*Sunday*

Packers * 1.5 * 2 * (42.5) * LIONS*

VIKINGS * 3 * 2.5 * (44.5) * Bears*

Patriots * 5.5 * 6.5 * (40.0) * DOLPHINS*

Colts * 15 * 15.5 * (44.5) * JAGUARS*

BILLS * 17 * 16.5 * (43.5) * Jets*

BUCS * 9.5 * 8 * (41.5) * Panthers*

Titans * 10.5 * 10.5 * (43.0) * TEXANS*

Washington * 6.5 * 7 * (38.5) * GIANTS*

Saints * 4.5 * 4.5 * (40.0) * FALCONS*

RAVENS * 5 * 5.5 * (42.5) * Steelers*

Bengals * 2 (C) * 2.5 * (42.0) * BROWNS*

CARDS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (48.0) * Seahawks*

RAMS * 5.5 * 4 * (44.5) * 49ers*

Chargers * 3 * 3 * (49.5) * RAIDERS*

----------------------------------------------------

Note: The (C) after the opening line denotes that Cleveland opened as a favorite.

----------------------------------------------------

*College Football*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

* *Open *Current* O/U * *

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*FCS Championship*

*Frisco, TX*

N Dakota St * 8 * 8 * (42.5) * Montana St*

----------------------------------------------------

*Monday*

*National Championship*

*Indianapolis, IN*

Georgia * 2.5 * 3 * (52.5) * Alabama*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

76ers * 8 * (209.5) * MAGIC*

HORNETS * 10 * (227.5) * Pistons*

WIZARDS * 6 * (222.5) * Rockets*

CELTICS * 6 * (220.5) * Spurs*

Warriors * 4.5 * (209.5) * MAVERICKS*

Nets * 3.5 * (217.0) * PACERS*

T'WOLVES * 8.5 * (210.5) * Thunder*

BUCKS * 8 * (221.5) * Raptors*

KINGS * 1 * (229.5) * Hawks*

BLAZERS * NL * ( NL ) * Heat*

Jazz * 5.5 * (222.0) * NUGGETS*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

ST. JOHN'S * 4.5 * DePaul*

E TENNESSEE ST* 3.5 * Vmi*

MERCER * 6 * Samford*

DAYTON * 1.5 * Virginia Comm*

CLEVELAND ST * 10 * Ipfw*

SAINT LOUIS * PPD * La Salle*

Davidson * 4 * ST. JOSEPH'S*

FLORIDA * 1 * Alabama*

DETROIT * PPD * Oakland*

W CAROLINA * 1 * Citadel*

MICHIGAN ST * 16.5 * Nebraska*

Towson * 1.5 * DELAWARE*

GEORGE MASON * PPD * Rhode Island*

ST. BONA * PPD * Fordham*

UCF * 11 * Temple*

Houston * 15 * USF*

E CAROLINA * 1 * Tulane*

INDIANA ST * 6.5 * Evansville*

TENNESSEE * 15 * Mississippi*

Youngstown St * 2 * ROBERT MORRIS*

WOFFORD * PK * Chattanooga*

Furman * 3 * NC-GREENSBORO*

DUQUESNE * PPD * George Wash*

LOUISVILLE * 12.5 * Pittsburgh*

RICHMOND * 9 * Massachusetts*

Missouri St * 1.5 * BRADLEY*

SO ILLINOIS * PPD * Drake*

MIAMI-FLORIDA * 2 * Syracuse*

WISC-GREEN BAY* 1 *Wisconsin-Milw*

VILLANOVA * 11 * Creighton*

NORTHERN IOWA * 7.5 * Valparaiso*

ILLINOIS ST * PPD *Loyola-Chicago*

NORTHWESTERN * 5.5 * Penn St*

IOWA ST * 1 * Texas Tech*

Mississippi St* PPD * MISSOURI*

N Carolina * 2.5 * NOTRE DAME*

UCLA * PPD * Arizona St*

BUFFALO * 8 * Bowling Green*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

MAPLE LEAFS * -$145/+$125 (6.0) * Oilers*

PENGUINS * -$140/+$120 (6.0) * Blues*

CANUCKS * PPD ( NL) * Islanders*

----------------------------------------------------

Home teams in CAPS

Copyright 2022 Benjamin Eckstein

