010522-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*NFL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U* *
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
Chiefs * 10 * 10 * (44.5) * BRONCOS*
Cowboys * 3 * 7 * (42.5) * EAGLES*
*Sunday*
Packers * 1.5 * 2 * (42.5) * LIONS*
VIKINGS * 3 * 2.5 * (44.5) * Bears*
Patriots * 5.5 * 6.5 * (40.0) * DOLPHINS*
Colts * 15 * 15.5 * (44.5) * JAGUARS*
BILLS * 17 * 16.5 * (43.5) * Jets*
BUCS * 9.5 * 8 * (41.5) * Panthers*
Titans * 10.5 * 10.5 * (43.0) * TEXANS*
Washington * 6.5 * 7 * (38.5) * GIANTS*
Saints * 4.5 * 4.5 * (40.0) * FALCONS*
RAVENS * 5 * 5.5 * (42.5) * Steelers*
Bengals * 2 (C) * 2.5 * (42.0) * BROWNS*
CARDS * 6.5 * 6.5 * (48.0) * Seahawks*
RAMS * 5.5 * 4 * (44.5) * 49ers*
Chargers * 3 * 3 * (49.5) * RAIDERS*
----------------------------------------------------
Note: The (C) after the opening line denotes that Cleveland opened as a favorite.
----------------------------------------------------
*College Football*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
* *Open *Current* O/U * *
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*FCS Championship*
*Frisco, TX*
N Dakota St * 8 * 8 * (42.5) * Montana St*
----------------------------------------------------
*Monday*
*National Championship*
*Indianapolis, IN*
Georgia * 2.5 * 3 * (52.5) * Alabama*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
76ers * 8 * (209.5) * MAGIC*
HORNETS * 10 * (227.5) * Pistons*
WIZARDS * 6 * (222.5) * Rockets*
CELTICS * 6 * (220.5) * Spurs*
Warriors * 4.5 * (209.5) * MAVERICKS*
Nets * 3.5 * (217.0) * PACERS*
T'WOLVES * 8.5 * (210.5) * Thunder*
BUCKS * 8 * (221.5) * Raptors*
KINGS * 1 * (229.5) * Hawks*
BLAZERS * NL * ( NL ) * Heat*
Jazz * 5.5 * (222.0) * NUGGETS*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
ST. JOHN'S * 4.5 * DePaul*
E TENNESSEE ST* 3.5 * Vmi*
MERCER * 6 * Samford*
DAYTON * 1.5 * Virginia Comm*
CLEVELAND ST * 10 * Ipfw*
SAINT LOUIS * PPD * La Salle*
Davidson * 4 * ST. JOSEPH'S*
FLORIDA * 1 * Alabama*
DETROIT * PPD * Oakland*
W CAROLINA * 1 * Citadel*
MICHIGAN ST * 16.5 * Nebraska*
Towson * 1.5 * DELAWARE*
GEORGE MASON * PPD * Rhode Island*
ST. BONA * PPD * Fordham*
UCF * 11 * Temple*
Houston * 15 * USF*
E CAROLINA * 1 * Tulane*
INDIANA ST * 6.5 * Evansville*
TENNESSEE * 15 * Mississippi*
Youngstown St * 2 * ROBERT MORRIS*
WOFFORD * PK * Chattanooga*
Furman * 3 * NC-GREENSBORO*
DUQUESNE * PPD * George Wash*
LOUISVILLE * 12.5 * Pittsburgh*
RICHMOND * 9 * Massachusetts*
Missouri St * 1.5 * BRADLEY*
SO ILLINOIS * PPD * Drake*
MIAMI-FLORIDA * 2 * Syracuse*
WISC-GREEN BAY* 1 *Wisconsin-Milw*
VILLANOVA * 11 * Creighton*
NORTHERN IOWA * 7.5 * Valparaiso*
ILLINOIS ST * PPD *Loyola-Chicago*
NORTHWESTERN * 5.5 * Penn St*
IOWA ST * 1 * Texas Tech*
Mississippi St* PPD * MISSOURI*
N Carolina * 2.5 * NOTRE DAME*
UCLA * PPD * Arizona St*
BUFFALO * 8 * Bowling Green*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
MAPLE LEAFS * -$145/+$125 (6.0) * Oilers*
PENGUINS * -$140/+$120 (6.0) * Blues*
CANUCKS * PPD ( NL) * Islanders*
----------------------------------------------------
Home teams in CAPS
Copyright 2022 Benjamin Eckstein