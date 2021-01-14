011521-spt-cobas

SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert had 23 points and eight rebounds as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga beat Pepperdine 95-70 on Thursday for its 17th consecutive victory over the last two seasons.
Drew Timme scored 20, Joel Ayayi 19 and Jalen Suggs 18 for Gonzaga (13-0, 4-0 West Coast), which has defeated Pepperdine in 40 straight games dating to 2002. That includes 23 straight wins in Spokane.
Gonzaga has also won 46 straight home games, the longest streak in the nation.
Kessler Edwards scored 14 for Pepperdine (4-6, 0-1), which was playing its first game since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 protocols.
Pepperdine hounded Gonzaga into 36% shooting in the first 12 minutes of the game and trailed just 23-21.
Sedrick Altman’s basket gave the Waves a 26-25 lead, but Jalen Suggs completed a three-point play to ignite a 16-4 run that put Gonzaga up 41-30.
Edwards replied with consecutive 3-pointers and Darryl Polk added a 3-pointer at the buzzer as Pepperdine cut Gonzaga’s lead to 43-39 at halftime.
Ayayi had 14 points and four steals at the half for Gonzaga.
Gonzaga went on a 15-4 run midway through the second to take a 65-48 lead with 11 minutes left. The Waves made only 4 of 17 shots to open the second half and could not close the gap.
Martin to miss South Carolina game
South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin and two other staffers will not travel with the Gamecocks for a game Saturday night at LSU.
The school said Martin, assistant coach Chuck Martin and Doug Edwards, who’s in charge of student-athlete development, are staying home because of COVID-19 “health and safety protocols.”
South Carolina has missed its past two games due to the coronavirus and played just twice since Dec. 5.
Martin tested positive for the virus this spring. Assistant coach Bruce Shingler will direct the team against the Tigers. South Carolina, 3-2 this season, has had seven scheduled games called off because of COVID-19. It last played on Jan. 6, beating Texas A&M 78-54.
Kentucky adds Tshiebwe
Kentucky says former West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe has transferred to the program and will be eligible after sitting out next season per NCAA transfer rules.
The 6-foot-9 sophomore from Congo with a 7-5 wingspan left the Mountaineers’ program on Jan. 1 for personal reasons. A preseason All-Big 12 Conference selection, Tshiebwe averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 10 games this season for WVU. As a freshman he averaged a team-high 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds while starting all 31 games.
Kentucky coach John Calipari acknowledged in a release Thursday night that he recruited Tshiebwe two years ago and “fell in love” with his effort, energy and desire to improve. The coach added, “There is no question his time at West Virginia was well spent playing for a terrific coach and friend in Bob Huggins.”
Tshiebwe said he looks forward to practicing immediately with Kentucky and called it “the perfect place for me.”