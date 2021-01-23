012421-spt-addcobas

 Skip to main content
No. 1 Gonzaga 95, Pacific 49: Drew Timme scored 22 points and freshman Jalen Suggs came close to a triple-double as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga (15-0, 6-0 West Coast Conference) crushed visiting Pacific.

