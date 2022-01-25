012622-spt-cobas

Paolo Banchero had missed two straight shots when Clemson took a late lead over Duke. With the game on the line, Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski continued to call plays designed for the star freshman.

“It was winning time,” Banchero said. “Coach drew up the play for me again. He put the trust in me to score down low. I had no choice but to finish.”

Banchero scored four of his team-high 19 points in the final 90 seconds as ninth-ranked Duke pulled away late from visiting Clemson for a 71-69 win Tuesday night.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 13 points for Duke (16-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Joey Baker added 11 and Mark Williams registered his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Banchero also had seven rebounds and four assists.

PJ Hall led Clemson (11-9, 3-6) in scoring and on the glass with 14 points and 10 boards. Hunter Tyson scored 13 points while Chase Hunter had 12.

Tyson’s layup with 3:19 remaining gave Clemson a two-point lead late. But Duke closed the game on an 8-4 run.

“It’s a tough loss for them and a great win for us. Both teams played their hearts out,” Krzyzewski said. “(Clemson was) one play away from winning. It was that kind of game. We’ve been in a lot of them.”

No. 4 BAYLOR 74, KANSAS STATE 49: Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Kendall Brown each had a double-double as host Baylor won its third game in a row since rare consecutive losses.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and the 6-foot-8 post player grabbed 12 rebounds. Brown had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

LJ Cryer added 14 points with three 3-pointers and Adam Flagler had 13 points and five assists for Baylor (18-2, 6-2 Big 12).

The Wildcats (10-9, 2-6) led only after Ismael Massoud made a 3-pointer on their first shot of the game, only three days after they almost pulled off an upset over fifth-ranked Kansas.

Nijel Pack had 13 points to lead Kansas State, held to its fewest points this season.

No. 14 VILLANOVA 67, DePAUL 43: Justin Moore scored 16 points, Collin Gillespie had 14 and No. 14 Villanova rolled at home for its 22nd consecutive victory in the series.

The Blue Demons (10-9, 1-8 Big East) last topped the Wildcats on Jan. 3, 2008. Two national championships later, the Wildcats (15-5, 8-2) continue to reign as the class of the conference and shook off a sluggish start to cruise again at the Pavilion.

Moore, who averaged 17.3 points over his last eight games, scored 11 of Villanova’s first 14 points and hit three 3s in the first half to carry the Wildcats when baskets were at a premium.

No. 20 CONNECTICU 96, GEORGETOWN 73: Adama Sanogo scored 19 points to lead the host Huskies to their fourth straight win.

Isaiah Whaley and Jordan Hawkins each added 15 points for UConn (14-4, 5-2 Big East), which never trailed. R.J. Cole had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Tyrese Martin chipped in with 13 points.

UConn ran past the Hoyas, outscoring them 27-6 on the fast break and dominated the boards, outrebounding Georgetown 40-28,

Freshman Aminu Mohammed had 15 points to lead Georgetown (6-11, 0-6), which lost its seventh consecutive game.