ST. LOUIS — Aldermen's salaries to rise: A plan to nearly double aldermen's salaries to $72,000 from $37,400 after the spring elections cleared its final hurdle.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones allowed the bill authorizing the raises to take effect without her signature Friday. Under the city charter, if the mayor does not sign or veto a bill within 20 days of receiving it, it becomes law.

Mayoral spokesman Nick Desideri did not say why Jones did not sign the bill. In a statement, he said the mayor appreciated Board President Megan Green's leadership and efforts to prepare the board for downsizing to 14 members from 28 this spring.

Green and other supporters argued that the raise will make up for the increased workload on members and help the city attract more and better candidates for public service.

Opponents said the bill was out of touch, and a slap in the face to city employees making less money.

ST. LOUIS — State Democratic party chair to resign: Recorder of Deeds Michael Butler says he plans to resign as state Democratic Party chair at the end of the month.

In an email to party members Thursday, Butler said he had recently received new investment in his business, which runs a bar in the Grove, and needed to dedicate more of his time to it.

A spokesman for Butler's city office said he would continue as the city's recorder of deeds.

Butler was just reelected to a second, two-year term as state party chair in December despite accusations from some in the party that he'd failed to adequately support candidates and disrespected leaders in rural areas. Butler denied the charges.

The shake-up follows mixed results for the state party in the most recent election cycle. House Democrats had their best election night in years in November, picking up three seats. But the party's candidates lost big in races for U.S. Senate and state auditor, giving Republicans control of every statewide-elected office.

FRONTENAC — Gucci opens store: Gucci, one of the best-known luxury brands in the world, has opened a store in the Plaza Frontenac shopping mall.

It is the brand's only stand-alone store in the area. The company previously had a store at Plaza Frontenac; it opened in 1975 and closed in 1993.

Based in Florence, Italy, the company sells handbags, women's and men's clothing and accessories, children's clothes, jewelry and beauty products. Prices can be high: The brand's most iconic leather handbag, in beige, sells for $5,100.

Among the chain's fashion items are cut-out pants for men and cut-out shorts for women. These items begin with a thin belt around the waist and then use cloth garters to connect the pant legs or shorts beginning at mid-thigh, exposing the wearer's underwear.

A wool-polyester blend, it costs $1,800 for men. The women's version, which is made of silk, costs $2,150.