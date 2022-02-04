020522-spt-nhl

Blues forward Jordan Kyrou came to the NHL fastest skater competition hoping to improve on his time from three years ago when he took part in the race at the AHL All-Star Game.

He didn’t do that, but it didn’t really matter since he won the race anyway, making a lap around the ice at T-Mobile Arena in 13.55 seconds.

Kyrou had a time of 13.52 when he came in second in the AHL competition in 2019.

“You don’t want to fall here,” Kyrou told ESPN after the race, “but you want try to give it your all so I just went out there and just moved my feet as quick as I could.”

Kyrou beat Adrian Kempe of Los Angeles by .035, and Chris Kreider of the Rangers was third at 13.664. Kyrou was the fifth of the eight skaters, but after he took the lead, he had to wait for three of the league’s fastest skaters to get their turns. Dylan Larkin of Detroit holds the record in the competition, Cale Makar of Colorado is tied for the fastest in-game time clocked by the NHL this season, and Connor McDavid of Edmonton, who was tied with Makar for the fastest time and is a three-time winner of the competition. But McDavid, the final skater, finished in 13.69, 0.14 seconds behind Kyrou. (Tom Timmermann)

Hedman, Aho win

Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman won the Hardest Shot competition and Carolina’s Sebastian Aho won the Accuracy Shooting contest at T-Mobile Arena on a night when the biggest impressions were left by the Sin City settings and showmanship.

Columbus' Zach Werenski won the Fountain Face-Off, in which the All-Stars stood on a floating platform in the middle of the Bellagio casino's famous fountains up the Strip and shot light-up pucks at a series of targets all around them.

Several more All-Stars then played a game called 21 in ‘22, in which they shot at a 35-foot outdoor wall of oversized playing cards in a version of blackjack. Dallas’ Joe Pavelski won that competition by getting closest to 21.

The actual skills competitions probably weren't as entertaining as the lighthearted Breakaway Challenge, which featured multiple costume stunts by eager pros. Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov started it off by doing a sharp imitation of Alex Ovechkin while wearing his hero's jersey.

Perhaps most impressively, gifted Anaheim center Trevor Zegras dressed up as a character from his favorite movie, “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” and scored an astonishing, spinning goal while wearing a blindfold and getting hit by dodgeballs thrown by NHL mascots.

Global Series back

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Friday that the NHL Global Series will return next season with preseason games in Germany and Switzerland, followed by regular-season games in Finland and the Czech Republic.

The league also is engaged in discussions with the players on reviving the World Cup of Hockey for a possible 2024 return, the commissioner said before the All-Star weekend’s skills competition at T-Mobile Arena.

In his usual All-Star weekend roundup of the NHL's upcoming schedule of major events, Bettman announced that the Florida Panthers will host the 2023 All-Star Weekend.

The next Winter Classic will be at Boston’s Fenway Park, while the Carolina Hurricanes will get their first Stadium Series outdoor home game at Raleigh’s Carter-Finley Stadium next season. (AP)