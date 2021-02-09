021021-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Raptors * 2.5 * ( NL ) * WIZARDS*
NETS * 5.5 * ( NL ) * Pacers*
MAVERICKS * 4 * (233.5) * Hawks*
Clippers * 10 * ( NL ) * T'WOLVES*
Pelicans * 3 * (230.5) * BULLS*
GRIZZLIES * 4 * (226.5) * Hornets*
NUGGETS * 9.5 * (224.5) * Cavaliers*
LAKERS * 10 * ( NL ) * Thunder*
Bucks * 3.5 * ( NL ) * SUNS*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Connecticut * 1.5 * PROVIDENCE*
NC-GREENSBORO * 2.5 * Furman*
TULSA * 8.5 * Tulane*
SAN FRANCISCO * 4 * Pepperdine*
CHARLOTTE * 2.5 * Old Dominion*
Wichita St * 1.5 * UCF*
IOWA * 6 * Rutgers*
Houston * 12 * USF*
E Tennessee St* 7 * CITADEL*
W CAROLINA * 1 * Vmi*
BOSTON COLLEGE* PK * Wake Forest*
GEORGE MASON * 9 * Fordham*
WOFFORD * 5.5 * Chattanooga*
Virginia * 4.5 * GEORGIA TECH*
Bradley * 2 * VALPARAISO*
DRAKE * 11.5 * Northern Iowa*
TENNESSEE * 13 * Georgia*
MISSOURI ST * 7.5 * So Illinois*
Mercer * 5 * SAMFORD*
UTAH ST * PPD * Wyoming*
SAINT LOUIS * 8 * Rhode Island*
Indiana * 3.5 * NORTHWESTERN*
MISSISSIPPI * 1.5 * Missouri*
MISSISSIPPI ST* 2.5 * Lsu*
Ark-L Rock * 2.5 * ARKANSAS ST*
VILLANOVA * 11 * Marquette*
SAN DIEGO ST * 28 * San Jose St*
*Write-In Game*
Wisconsin * 12 * NEBRASKA*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Bruins * -$150/+$130 (5.5) * RANGERS*
CANADIENS * -$110/-$110 (6.5) * Maple Leafs*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*February 27*
*Miami Gardens, FL*
*WBA Super middleweight title fight*
C. Alvarez * -$5000 vs. A. Yildirim +$4000*
----------------------------------------------------
*February 27*
*London, England*
*WBO Lightweight title fight*
C. Frampton * -$140 vs. J. Herring +$120*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*UFC 258*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------
K. Usman * -$270 vs. G. Burns * +$230*
J. Rivera * -$140 vs. P. Munhoz * +$120*
U. Hall * PPD vs. C. Weidman * PPD*
K. Gastelum * -$220 vs. I. Heinisch * +$180*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*England FA Cup*
----------------------------------------------------
SHEFFIELD UNITED * -$165*
Bristol City * +$500*
Draw * +$270*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Manchester City * -$450*
SWANSEA CITY * +$1200*
Draw * +$550*
Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
LEICESTER CITY * -$115*
Brighton & Hove * +$310*
Draw * +$265*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
EVERTON * +$170*
Tottenham * +$175*
Draw * +$220*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
