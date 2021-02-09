021021-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Raptors * 2.5 * ( NL ) * WIZARDS*

NETS * 5.5 * ( NL ) * Pacers*

MAVERICKS * 4 * (233.5) * Hawks*

Clippers * 10 * ( NL ) * T'WOLVES*

Pelicans * 3 * (230.5) * BULLS*

GRIZZLIES * 4 * (226.5) * Hornets*

NUGGETS * 9.5 * (224.5) * Cavaliers*

LAKERS * 10 * ( NL ) * Thunder*

Bucks * 3.5 * ( NL ) * SUNS*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Connecticut * 1.5 * PROVIDENCE*

NC-GREENSBORO * 2.5 * Furman*

TULSA * 8.5 * Tulane*

SAN FRANCISCO * 4 * Pepperdine*

CHARLOTTE * 2.5 * Old Dominion*

Wichita St * 1.5 * UCF*

IOWA * 6 * Rutgers*

Houston * 12 * USF*

E Tennessee St* 7 * CITADEL*

W CAROLINA * 1 * Vmi*

BOSTON COLLEGE* PK * Wake Forest*

GEORGE MASON * 9 * Fordham*

WOFFORD * 5.5 * Chattanooga*

Virginia * 4.5 * GEORGIA TECH*

Bradley * 2 * VALPARAISO*

DRAKE * 11.5 * Northern Iowa*

TENNESSEE * 13 * Georgia*

MISSOURI ST * 7.5 * So Illinois*

Mercer * 5 * SAMFORD*

UTAH ST * PPD * Wyoming*

SAINT LOUIS * 8 * Rhode Island*

Indiana * 3.5 * NORTHWESTERN*

MISSISSIPPI * 1.5 * Missouri*

MISSISSIPPI ST* 2.5 * Lsu*

Ark-L Rock * 2.5 * ARKANSAS ST*

VILLANOVA * 11 * Marquette*

SAN DIEGO ST * 28 * San Jose St*

*Write-In Game*

Wisconsin * 12 * NEBRASKA*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Bruins * -$150/+$130 (5.5) * RANGERS*

CANADIENS * -$110/-$110 (6.5) * Maple Leafs*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*February 27*

*Miami Gardens, FL*

*WBA Super middleweight title fight*

C. Alvarez * -$5000 vs. A. Yildirim +$4000*

----------------------------------------------------

*February 27*

*London, England*

*WBO Lightweight title fight*

C. Frampton * -$140 vs. J. Herring +$120*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*UFC 258*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

K. Usman * -$270 vs. G. Burns * +$230*

J. Rivera * -$140 vs. P. Munhoz * +$120*

U. Hall * PPD vs. C. Weidman * PPD*

K. Gastelum * -$220 vs. I. Heinisch * +$180*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*England FA Cup*

----------------------------------------------------

SHEFFIELD UNITED * -$165*

Bristol City * +$500*

Draw * +$270*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Manchester City * -$450*

SWANSEA CITY * +$1200*

Draw * +$550*

Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

LEICESTER CITY * -$115*

Brighton & Hove * +$310*

Draw * +$265*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

EVERTON * +$170*

Tottenham * +$175*

Draw * +$220*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

