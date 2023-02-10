ST. LOUIS — Woman exposed toddler to fatal fentanyl dose: A St. Louis County woman was charged Friday with exposing her infant daughter to fentanyl and causing her death.

Cherelle D. Nolan, 32, was charged with a single count of endangering the welfare of a child after police were called to her home in the 10400 block of Count Drive around 3 p.m. Feb. 1.

Officers found Nolan's child, 1-year-old Harmony Baker, unresponsive. Harmony was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

Nolan told investigators she was addicted to fentanyl and was the only person in the house who used it, according to court documents.

She is being held in the St. Louis County jail on a $250,000 cash bond. She does not yet have an attorney listed in court documents.

CLAYTON — Woman told man to shoot roommate: Prosecutors charged a 24-year-old woman Thursday in the shooting death of her roommate last year.

Tyresha T. Jordan faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action after police found her roommate, Jynese King, 21, dead on the grass outside her apartment in the 5500 block of Golf Ridge Drive, just north of Arnold off of Tesson Ferry Road in unincorporated St. Louis County.

A witness told investigators she saw Jordan arrive at the house in a white sedan with two unidentified men around 2 p.m. Sept. 26. The two men started assaulting King before Jordan said, "Shoot her," court documents said. The witness then heard a gunshot.

Jordan is being held in the St. Louis County jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond. She did not yet have an attorney listed in court documents.

CLAYTON — Man convicted of sex crimes against girl: A St. Louis County jury on Thursday convicted a 62-year-old man of sodomizing a young girl between June 2012 and December 2015.

Jurors recommended Michael G. Smith receive 25-year sentences for all three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

Prosecutors said the victim testified she "wanted to be heard" and "didn't want this to happen to anybody else." She was younger than 12 when the crimes occurred, court documents said.

"I thank this patient jury for hearing her," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement. "I believe this prison sentence will put this pedophile out of harm's way for the rest of his life."

Smith is set to be sentenced March 24.

ST. LOUIS — Man gets 22 years in murder: A 22-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting.

Sanchez Swink, of St. Louis, was 18 on Sept. 22, 2019, when he pulled up to a house in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue and fired at 29-year-old Elliott Massey and a man sitting on the porch, police said. Massey died from his wounds, and the other man was unharmed.

Swink was charged days later with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Swink pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder, assault and the two weapons offenses. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder, three years for each count of armed criminal action and 10 days for assault. All of those sentences are set to run at the same time.

ST. LOUIS — Man gets 26 years in triple shooting: A federal judge on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 26 years in prison for his involvement in a triple shooting that left two people dead.

Prosecutors said Antaveon Bernard Le'Vell Kent and his co-defendant, Demorion Little, met up with Kortlin Williams, Johnnie Jones and a third person on March 16, 2021, in the 1100 block of Montgomery Street in St. Louis' Old North neighborhood. Kent and Little meant to steal the others' marijuana, so they opened fire, shooting all three people and killing Williams and Jones, prosecutors said.

Police found more than a pound of marijuana in the victims' vehicle.

Kent pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possessing with intent to distribute marijuana and two counts of discharging a gun during a drug crime.

Little has pleaded not guilty to multiple drug and gun charges, including charges in a separate fatal shooting Feb. 25, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

WEBSTER GROVES — Walker killed by semi on I-44: A man walking across Interstate 44 was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a semi-trailer.

Ibrahim Muratovic, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.

He was walking across the highway near South Elm Avenue in Webster Groves when he was hit by an eastbound semi around 10 p.m., police said.

The truck was totaled but the 54-year-old man driving the semi was not injured, according to the crash report.