022621-spt-addgolf

Sorenstam opens with 75

Annika Sorenstam, the most dominant player of her era, played her first LPGA Tour event in more than 12 years Thursday and had one birdie in a 3-over 75 in the LPGA Gainbridge on her home course at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida.

Sorenstam was 10 shots behind another Lake Nona member, Lydia Ko, who opened with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot lead.

Gainey leads in Puerto Rico

Tommy Gainey birdied five of the last seven holes at breezy Grand Reserve for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Thursday in the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open.

Gainey, the 45-year-old from South Carolina who won his lone PGA Tour title in 2012, had a one-stroke lead over local favorite Rafael Campos, Robert Garrigus, Taylor Pendrith, Lee Hodges, Greg Chalmers, Fabian Gomez and Brandon Wu.