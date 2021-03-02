030321-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
*Spring Training*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * Odds * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
TWINS * -$135 * Red Sox*
CARDS * -$110 * Mets*
RAYS * -$165 * Pirates*
BRAVES * -$150 * Orioles*
Phillies * -$120 * TIGERS*
NATIONALS * -$145 * Marlins*
INDIANS * -$135 * D'backs*
CUBS * -$125 * Mariners*
ROYALS * -$110 * White Sox*
ROCKIES * -$110 * A's*
PADRES * -$145 * Brewers*
ANGELS * -$135 * Rangers*
YANKEES * -$130 * Blue Jays*
DODGERS * -$150 * Reds*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Hawks * 4.5 * (224.5) * MAGIC*
Pacers * 6 * (216.5) * CAVALIERS*
Jazz * 1.5 * ( NL ) * 76ERS*
Nets * 10 * ( NL ) * ROCKETS*
PELICANS * 5 * (236.5) * Bulls*
Hornets * 3.5 * ( NL ) * T'WOLVES*
MAVERICKS * 8 * (224.5) * Thunder*
Lakers * 5.5 * ( NL ) * KINGS*
BLAZERS * PK * ( NL ) * Warriors*
*Write-In Game*
t-RAPTORS * 9 * (215.5) * Pistons*
----------------------------------------------------
t- Tampa, FL.
----------------------------------------------------
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
SYRACUSE * 2.5 * Clemson*
Wichita St * 4 * TULANE*
SETON HALL * 1 * Connecticut*
FLORIDA * 4.5 * Missouri*
PENN ST * 4 * Minnesota*
ST. JOHN'S * 1.5 * Providence*
VIRGINIA TECH * PPD * Louisville*
NOTRE DAME * 1 * NC State*
UTAH * 3 * Oregon St*
COLORADO ST * 18 * New Mexico*
VILLANOVA * 4 * Creighton*
Mississippi St* 4.5 * TEXAS A&M*
OREGON * 4 * Ucla*
Maryland * 3 * NORTHWESTERN*
FLORIDA ST * 18.5 *Boston College*
San Diego St * 10.5 * UNLV*
E WASHINGTON * 14.5 * Idaho St*
USC * 7.5 * Stanford*
----------------------------------------------------
*Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament*
*Richmond, VA*
----------------------------------------------------
St. Joseph's * 2 * La Salle*
George Wash * 6 * Fordham*
----------------------------------------------------
*Ohio Valley Conference Tournament*
*Evansville, IN*
----------------------------------------------------
Belmont * 20 * SIU-Edw'ville*
Morehead St * 9 *SE Missouri St*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
BRUINS * -$155/+$135 (6.0) * Capitals*
Maple Leafs * -$110/-$110 (6.5) * OILERS*
Blues * -$155/+$135 (5.5) * DUCKS*
VEGAS * -$140/+$120 (5.5) * Wild*
Avalanche * -$210/+$175 (6.0) * SHARKS*
----------------------------------------------------
*Write-In Game*
----------------------------------------------------
Coyotes * -$120/even (5.5) * KINGS*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*March 13*
*Dallas, TX*
*WBC, WBA super flyweight title fight*
J. Estrada * -$170 vs. R. Gonzalez +$150*
----------------------------------------------------
*March 27*
*Gibraltar*
*Heavyweight fight*
D. Whyte * -$340 vs. A. Povetkin +$280*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*March 27*
*UFC 260*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------
F. Ngannou * -$150 vs. S. Miocic * +$130*
A. Volkanovsk * -$185 vs. B. Ortega * +$165*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*English Premier League*
----------------------------------------------------
Leicester City * +$105*
BURNLEY * +$290*
Draw * +$220*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Manchester United * -$240*
CRYSTAL PALACE * +$680*
Draw * +$360*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Aston Villa * +$105*
SHEFFIELD UNITED * +$260*
Draw * +$245*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
