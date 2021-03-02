030321-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

*Spring Training*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * Odds * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

TWINS * -$135 * Red Sox*

CARDS * -$110 * Mets*

RAYS * -$165 * Pirates*

BRAVES * -$150 * Orioles*

Phillies * -$120 * TIGERS*

NATIONALS * -$145 * Marlins*

INDIANS * -$135 * D'backs*

CUBS * -$125 * Mariners*

ROYALS * -$110 * White Sox*

ROCKIES * -$110 * A's*

PADRES * -$145 * Brewers*

ANGELS * -$135 * Rangers*

YANKEES * -$130 * Blue Jays*

DODGERS * -$150 * Reds*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Hawks * 4.5 * (224.5) * MAGIC*

Pacers * 6 * (216.5) * CAVALIERS*

Jazz * 1.5 * ( NL ) * 76ERS*

Nets * 10 * ( NL ) * ROCKETS*

PELICANS * 5 * (236.5) * Bulls*

Hornets * 3.5 * ( NL ) * T'WOLVES*

MAVERICKS * 8 * (224.5) * Thunder*

Lakers * 5.5 * ( NL ) * KINGS*

BLAZERS * PK * ( NL ) * Warriors*

*Write-In Game*

t-RAPTORS * 9 * (215.5) * Pistons*

----------------------------------------------------

t- Tampa, FL.

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Points* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

SYRACUSE * 2.5 * Clemson*

Wichita St * 4 * TULANE*

SETON HALL * 1 * Connecticut*

FLORIDA * 4.5 * Missouri*

PENN ST * 4 * Minnesota*

ST. JOHN'S * 1.5 * Providence*

VIRGINIA TECH * PPD * Louisville*

NOTRE DAME * 1 * NC State*

UTAH * 3 * Oregon St*

COLORADO ST * 18 * New Mexico*

VILLANOVA * 4 * Creighton*

Mississippi St* 4.5 * TEXAS A&M*

OREGON * 4 * Ucla*

Maryland * 3 * NORTHWESTERN*

FLORIDA ST * 18.5 *Boston College*

San Diego St * 10.5 * UNLV*

E WASHINGTON * 14.5 * Idaho St*

USC * 7.5 * Stanford*

----------------------------------------------------

*Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament*

*Richmond, VA*

----------------------------------------------------

St. Joseph's * 2 * La Salle*

George Wash * 6 * Fordham*

----------------------------------------------------

*Ohio Valley Conference Tournament*

*Evansville, IN*

----------------------------------------------------

Belmont * 20 * SIU-Edw'ville*

Morehead St * 9 *SE Missouri St*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

BRUINS * -$155/+$135 (6.0) * Capitals*

Maple Leafs * -$110/-$110 (6.5) * OILERS*

Blues * -$155/+$135 (5.5) * DUCKS*

VEGAS * -$140/+$120 (5.5) * Wild*

Avalanche * -$210/+$175 (6.0) * SHARKS*

----------------------------------------------------

*Write-In Game*

----------------------------------------------------

Coyotes * -$120/even (5.5) * KINGS*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*March 13*

*Dallas, TX*

*WBC, WBA super flyweight title fight*

J. Estrada * -$170 vs. R. Gonzalez +$150*

----------------------------------------------------

*March 27*

*Gibraltar*

*Heavyweight fight*

D. Whyte * -$340 vs. A. Povetkin +$280*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*March 27*

*UFC 260*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

F. Ngannou * -$150 vs. S. Miocic * +$130*

A. Volkanovsk * -$185 vs. B. Ortega * +$165*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*English Premier League*

----------------------------------------------------

Leicester City * +$105*

BURNLEY * +$290*

Draw * +$220*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Manchester United * -$240*

CRYSTAL PALACE * +$680*

Draw * +$360*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Aston Villa * +$105*

SHEFFIELD UNITED * +$260*

Draw * +$245*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

Distributed by Andrews McMeel Universal

www.americasline.com.

