030521-spt-addgolf

Nelly Korda shares lead
Nelly Korda outplayed her sister and the world's No. 1 player for a 5-under 67 to share the lead at the LPGA Tour's Drive On Championship in Ocala, Florida.
Former NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho and Austin Ernst also had 67s at Golden Ocala.
The third-ranked Korda was part of a featured group that played early before the cool morning yielded to warm sunshine. She played alongside her older sister, Jessica, who had a 69; and Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf who had a 75.