030521-spt-addgolf

Nelly Korda shares lead

Nelly Korda outplayed her sister and the world's No. 1 player for a 5-under 67 to share the lead at the LPGA Tour's Drive On Championship in Ocala, Florida.

The third-ranked Korda was part of a featured group that played early before the cool morning yielded to warm sunshine. She played alongside her older sister, Jessica, who had a 69; and Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf who had a 75.