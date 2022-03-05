030622-spt-cobas

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina spoiled the emotional home finale of retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, beating fourth-ranked rival Duke 94-81 on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The day that was all about the coach who has 1,196 career victories and five NCAA championships abruptly turned into a season-defining performance for the Tar Heels, who played fearlessly in an extra rowdy arena and shot 59% after halftime.

By the final minutes, the Tar Heels (23-8, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) stretched the lead to double figures, hitting clinching free throws and leaving the “Cameron Crazies” in disbelief that Krzyzewski’s final home game after 42 years at the helm of Duke would end this way.

Krzyzewski could only watch from his seat at the end, with UNC in firm control. And when the horn sounded, the Tar Heels mobbed each other to celebrate on the court, while Caleb Love — who overcame an 0-for-8 shooting start to score 15 of his 22 points after halftime — jawed at the Crazies.

Armando Bacot scored 23 points to lead UNC. Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 23 points for the Blue Devils (26-5, 16-4), who shot just 42%.

NO. 2 ARIZONA 89, CAL 61: Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 13 as the Wildcats (28-3, 18-2 Pac-12) became the first Pac-12 team to win 18 conference games by beating the Bears (12-19, 5-15) in Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona, which already clinched the regular-season conference title, shot 65% and scored 49 points in the paint to finish 17-0 at home in its first season under coach Tommy Lloyd. Pelle Larsson and Justin Kier also scored 13 each.

NO. 3 BAYLOR 75, IOWA STATE 68: James Akinjo scored 20 points and third-ranked Baylor clinched a share of the Big 12 title with its fifth consecutive win, topping Iowa State in Waco.

Baylor (26-5, 14-4) had never won a Big 12 title before claiming it outright last season on the way to its first national championship. The Bears are conference co-champs this time with sixth-ranked Kansas (25-6, 14-4), which has won or shared it 20 times in the Big 12’s 26 seasons.

Gabe Kalscheur had 18 points for Iowa State (20-11, 7-11), which went from trailing 29-4 at the under-eight timeout in the first half to a 60-58 lead just before that same timeout in the second half.

NO. 5 AUBURN 82, SOUTH CAROLINA 71: Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the Southeastern Conference title with a home victory over South Carolina.

The Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC) secured the No. 1 seed for next week’s league tournament in Tampa, Florida, after entering the day one game up on No. 7 Kentucky, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 14 Arkansas.

No tiebreakers needed, though the Gameocks (18-12, 9-9) did rally after trailing by 19 early in the second half.

NO. 6 KANSAS 70, NO. 21 TEXAS 63 (OT): David McCormack had 22 points and 10 rebounds, throwing down the clinching dunk after Kansas broke Texas’ full-court press in overtime, and the sixth-ranked Jayhawks beat the No. 21 Longhorns in Lawrence to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

Jalen Wilson had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Christian Braun had 13 points and 11 boards as the Jayhawks (25-6, 14-4) wrapped up at least a share of the regular-season conference title.

Courtney Ramey finished with 18 points for the Longhorns (21-10, 10-8), who battled foul trouble all night and will be the No. 4 seed in the league tournament. Andrew Jones added 12 points and six rebounds.

NO. 7 KENTUCKY 71, FLORIDA 63: Oscar Tshiebwe had 27 points and 15 rebounds for his 25th double-double of the season, and No. 7 Kentucky (25-6, 14-4) beat Florida (19-12, 9-9) in Gainesville to secure the No. 3 seed in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Tshiebwem the 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward and national player of the year candidate scored 17 of Kentucky’s 19 points over a 7 ½-minute span that included both halves. He responded with a dunk in the first half after Florida cut a 16-point lead to six and was at his best after the break.

NO. 8 PURDUE 69, INDIANA 67: Erici Hunter Jr. scored 17 points and Sasha Stefanovic added 15 to help No. 8 Purdue rally past archrival Indiana in West Lafayette. Zach Edey added 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Boilermakers (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) snapped a season-high two-game losing streak.

Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers (18-12, 9-11) with 18 points and a career-high 12 assists.

NO. 11 VILLANOVA 78, BUTLER 59: Justin Moore scored 16 points, Jermaine Samuels added 15 and No. 11 Villanova broke away early to beat Butler in Indianapolis in their regular-season finale.

The Wildcats (23-7, 16-4 Big East) will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. The Bulldogs (13-18, 6-14) take a five-game losing streak into the tourney.

OKLAHOMA STATE 52, NO. 12 TEXAS TECH 51: Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.4 seconds left and Oklahoma State beat No. 12 Texas Tech in Stillwater, eliminating the Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6) from the Big 12 title race.

Oklahoma State (15-15, 8-10) is banned from postseason play because of NCAA rules violations, so the Cowboys can’t play in the Big 12 tournament next week.

NO. 13 TENNESSEE 78, NO. 14 ARKANSAS 74: Freshman guard Zakai Zeigle made two key free throws in the final seconds to help No. 13 Tennessee (23-7, 14-4) hold off No. 14 Arkansas (24-7, 13-5 SEC) in Knoxville.

NO. 18 UCONN 76, DEPAUL 68: Adama Sanogo scored a game-high 26 points as the host Huskie (22-8, 13-6 Big East) secured the No. 3 seed in the Big East Tournament. Sanogo also had 11 rebounds, giving him his eighth double-double of the season.

Tyrese Martin added 19 points and 16 rebounds for UConn. Javon Freeman-Liberty led DePaul (15-15, 6-14) with 22 points.

LSU 80, NO. 25 ALABAMA 77 (OT): Tari Eason scored 20 points and had a key block that led to his go-ahead dunk with 38 seconds left in overtime, and LSU (21-10, 9-9 Southeastern Conference)scored the final six points to beat No. 25 Alabama (19-12, 9-9) in Baton Rouge.