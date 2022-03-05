030622-spt-illbox

About Illinois: The Illini have won two straight with wins over Michigan and Penn State over the past week. ... Jacob Grandison will be a game-time decision with a shoulder injury. ... Illinois needs to win and have Wisconsin lose to Nebraska on Sunday to earn a share of the conference title. ... Kofi Cockburn leads Illini in points (21.0 per game) and rebounds (10.5). ... Trent Frazier (12.5 points per game) and Alfonso Plummer (15.1 points per game) also feature.