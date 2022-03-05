030622-spt-illbox

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois
Series; Last meeting: Illinois leads 88-76, Illinois 87, Iowa 83, Dec. 3, 2021
Records: Illinois 21-8, 14-5 Big Ten; Iowa 22-8, 12-7
TV, radio: Fox Sports 1, KFNS (590 AM)
About Illinois: The Illini have won two straight with wins over Michigan and Penn State over the past week. ... Jacob Grandison will be a game-time decision with a shoulder injury. ... Illinois needs to win and have Wisconsin lose to Nebraska on Sunday to earn a share of the conference title. ... Kofi Cockburn leads Illini in points (21.0 per game) and rebounds (10.5). ... Trent Frazier (12.5 points per game) and Alfonso Plummer (15.1 points per game) also feature.
About Iowa: The Hawkeyes are on a five-game winning streak. Keegan Murray is a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate in leading the team in points (23.3), rebounds (8.5) and blocks (2.0). ... Murray's brother Kris shoots 40.2% from 3 and averages 10.2 points. ... Jordan Bohannon is the Big Ten career leader in 3s and averages 11.2 points. ... Joe Toussaint leads the team in assists (3.5) and starts at the lead guard position with Felip Rebraca and Patrick McCaffery starting.
- Anderson Kimball