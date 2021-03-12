031321-spt-bbnot

Arizona Diamondbacks first-base coach and former longtime Cardinals coach Dave McKay suffered a broken rib and lacerated spleen after a fall in the dugout earlier this week in Tempe, Ariz.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said the 70-year-old McKay was wearing a new pair of shoes on Tuesday, tripped on the bottom step of the dugout and fell against the bench during a game against the San Francisco Giants. He quickly recovered and stayed at the park, but began to feel more pain on Wednesday morning and that’s when the extent of the injury was discovered.
“He’s fine, everything’s good,” Lovullo said on Friday. “He’s just going to need to step away.”
Lovullo said McKay was “resting comfortably” and had a “little procedure to cauterize the spleen and everything is thumbs up right now.”
Lovullo said he expects McKay to be away from the team for about a week, but that he should be able to be with the team by opening day on April 1.
McKay played in the big leagues from 1975 to 1982 with the Twins, Blue Jays and A’s. He’s spent more than 35 years as a coach and has been with the Diamondbacks since 2014.
He was with the Cardinals under Tony La Russa from 1996-2011 and was the team’s first-base coach.
First game for Bogaerts
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of questions heading into the season, and shortstop Xander Bogaerts doesn’t want to be one of them.
“I will be completely ready for opening day,” Bogaerts said after going 0 for 2 with one strikeout in Boston’s 8-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, his first spring training game this year. “I feel completely ready right now.”
Bogaerts, 28, is coming off a season when he batted .300 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs while earning AL MVP votes for the third year in a row. But he reported to the Red Sox complex in Fort Myers, Florida, with a sore shoulder, which manager Alex Cora attributed to Bogaerts pushing himself too hard at home in Aruba during the offseason.
He was in the lineup at designated hitter on Friday because he hasn’t been cleared to play the field yet.
Friday’s highlights
Mets 1, Astros 0
New York ace Jacob deGrom reached 102 mph with his fastball while carving up Houston, striking out seven over three perfect innings. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is yet to allow a run in five innings this spring. With a lineup full of minor leaguers, Houston had just one hit and struck out 17 times.
Cubs 8, Rockies 6
Joc Pederson went 3 for 3 with a pair of home runs off Dereck Rodriguez and is batting .529 with five homers and a 1.471 slugging percentage. Kris Bryant hit a two-run double. Kyle Hendricks struck out five in three innings but gave up four runs and seven hits.
Royals 4, Brewers 2 (7)
Salvador Pérez hit hit third homer. Mike Minor struck out five in three innings, allowing two runs an a hit. Milwaukee’s Josh Lindblom struck out six over three innings and Freddy Peralta struck out seven in 2 2/3 innings.
Blue Jays 10, Tigers 6 (7)
George Springer led off with a home run after missing two games due to left abdominal tightness, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer in the first off Michael Fulmer.
Pirates 7, Orioles 5
Félix Hernández allowing three runs — two earned — and three hits in two innings in his first spring training start of the Orioles. Todd Frazier hit an RBI double in the first and Anthony Alford a two-run homer in the second.
Padres 5, Indians 4
AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber struck out five in three innings and allowed one hit. Bobby Bradley doubled twice and is batting .400 as he tries to earn the Indians first base job. Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer.
Angels 5, Giants 4 (7)
The Angels’ Mike Trout hit his first homer, while Albert Pujols singled and doubled, and Dexter Fowler homered.
Nationals 1, Marlins 1 (9)
Miami’s Sandy Alcantara pitching 3 1/3 scoreless innings with five walks and four strikeouts.
Red Sox 5, Twins 4 (8)
Marwin González hit solo homer in the first off Matt Shoemaker and a three-run drive in the fourth against Devin Smeltzer. Eduardo Rodríguez allowed one run and four hits in four innings with six strikeouts.
Braves 2, Rays 0
Tyler Glasnow struck out seven and allowed one hit in four scoreless innings.
Mariners 4, Dodgers 4, (7)
Corey Seager homered for a second straight game for Los Angeles, backing an effectively wild effort from Trevor Bauer.
Reds 7, White Sox 4
Nick Castellanos and Mike Moustakas each homered and had two hits for Cincinnati, and Eugenio Suarez also had two hits.