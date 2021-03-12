031321-spt-bbnot

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of questions heading into the season, and shortstop Xander Bogaerts doesn’t want to be one of them.

“I will be completely ready for opening day,” Bogaerts said after going 0 for 2 with one strikeout in Boston’s 8-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, his first spring training game this year. “I feel completely ready right now.”

Bogaerts, 28, is coming off a season when he batted .300 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs while earning AL MVP votes for the third year in a row. But he reported to the Red Sox complex in Fort Myers, Florida, with a sore shoulder, which manager Alex Cora attributed to Bogaerts pushing himself too hard at home in Aruba during the offseason.

He was in the lineup at designated hitter on Friday because he hasn’t been cleared to play the field yet.

Friday’s highlights

Mets 1, Astros 0

New York ace Jacob deGrom reached 102 mph with his fastball while carving up Houston, striking out seven over three perfect innings. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is yet to allow a run in five innings this spring. With a lineup full of minor leaguers, Houston had just one hit and struck out 17 times.

Cubs 8, Rockies 6