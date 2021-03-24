032521-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
*BASEBALL*
*Spring Training*
*Favorite * Odds * Underdog*
BRAVES * -$125 * Rays*
A'S * -$145 * Mariners*
WHITE SOX * -$140 * Reds*
ROYALS * -$130 * D'backs*
ROCKIES * -$120 * Angels*
RED SOX * -$130 * Twins*
Nationals * -$120 * MARLINS*
ASTROS * -$125 * Cards*
ORIOLES * -$130 * Pirates*
Yankees * -$130 * PHILLIES*
BLUE JAYS * -$165 * Tigers*
Dodgers * -$150 * CUBS*
PADRES * -$170 * Rangers*
GIANTS * -$125 * Brewers*
*Odds to win the 2021 World Series*
Team * Open * Current*
Los Angeles Dodgers * 7/2 * 7/2*
New York Yankees * 5/1 * 5/1*
San Diego Padres * 8/1 * 8/1*
Chicago White Sox * 8/1 * 8/1*
Atlanta Braves * 10/1 * 10/1*
New York Mets * 10/1 * 10/1*
Minnesota Twins * 15/1 * 15/1*
St. Louis Cardinals * 20/1 * 20/1*
Toronto Blue Jays * 25/1 * 25/1*
Houston Astros * 25/1 * 25/1*
Oakland A's * 25/1 * 25/1*
Tampa Bay Rays * 25/1 * 25/1*
Washington Nationals * 30/1 * 30/1*
Chicago Cubs * 30/1 * 30/1*
Philadelphia Phillies * 35/1 * 35/1*
Cincinnati Reds * 35/1 * 35/1*
Los Angeles Angels * 35/1 * 35/1*
Cleveland Indians * 40/1 * 40/1*
Milwaukee Brewers * 50/1 * 50/1*
Boston Red Sox * 50/1 * 50/1*
Miami Marlins * 60/1 * 60/1*
Seattle Mariners * 80/1 * 80/1*
Baltimore Orioles * 100/1 * 100/1*
Detroit Tigers * 100/1 * 100/1*
Kansas City Royals * 100/1 * 100/1*
San Francisco Giants * 100/1 * 100/1*
Arizona Diamondbacks * 150/1 * 150/1*
Texas Rangers * 150/1 * 150/1*
Colorado Rockies * 150/1 * 150/1*
Pittsburgh Pirates * 150/1 * 150/1*
*Odds to win the National League Central*
Teams * Open * Current*
St. Louis Cardinals * 6/5 * 6/5*
Cincinnati Reds * 3/1 * 3/1*
Milwaukee Brewers * 3/1 * 3/1*
Chicago Cubs * 5/1 * 5/1*
Pittsburgh Pirates * 75/1 * 75/1*
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
HEAT * 3.5 * ( NL ) * Blazers*
KNICKS * 2.5 * (226.5) * Wizards*
Clippers * 6 * (221.5) * SPURS*
KINGS * 2.5 * (223.5) * Warriors*
76ers * 4.5 * (211.5) * LAKERS*
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
*NCAA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*NCAA Tournament*
Baylor * 7 * (140.5) * Villanova*
Arkansas * 11.5 * (159.5) * Oral Roberts*
Loyola-Chicago * 6.5 * (125.5) * Oregon St*
Houston * 6 * (140.5) * Syracuse*
*Sunday*
*NCAA Tournament*
Gonzaga * 13.5 * (158.5) * Creighton*
Usc * 2.5 * (139.0) * Oregon*
Michigan * 3 * (143.5) * Florida St*
Alabama * 6 * (145.5) * Ucla*
*NIT*
----------------------------------------------------
Mississippi St * 2 * (137.5) * Richmond*
NC State * 1.5 * (146.5) * Colorado St*
Memphis * 4 * (143.5) * Boise St*
Louisiana Tech * 1 * (136.5) * W Kentucky*
*Odds to win the NCAA Tournament*
----------------------------------------------------
Team * Odds*
----------------------------------------------------
Gonzaga * 3/2*
Baylor * 4/1*
Michigan * 8/1*
Houston * 10/1*
Alabama * 10/1*
Loyola-Chicago * 12/1*
Arkansas * 15/1*
Florida State * 18/1*
Usc * 25/1*
Oregon * 30/1*
Villanova * 35/1*
Syracuse * 35/1*
Creighton * 50/1*
Ucla * 50/1*
Oregon State * 50/1*
Oral Roberts * 100/1*
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
FLYERS * -$110/-$110 (6.0) * Rangers*
BRUINS * -$125/+$105 (5.5) * Islanders*
Maple Leafs * -$240/+$200 (6.5) * SENATORS*
CAPITALS * -$170/+$150 (6.0) * Devils*
Hurricanes * -$160/+$140 (5.5) * BLUE JACKETS*
PENGUINS * -$320/+$260 (5.5) * Sabres*
PREDATORS * -$175/+$155 (5.5) * Red Wings*
Panthers * -$125/+$105 (6.5) * BLACKHAWKS*
WILD * -$135/+$115 (5.5) * Blues*
Lightning * -$165/+$145 (5.5) * STARS*
AVALANCHE * -$150/+$130 (5.5) * Vegas*
Grand Salami: Over/under 64.5 goals.
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Gibraltar*
*Heavyweight fight*
D. Whyte * -$340 vs. A. Povetkin +$280*
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*UFC 260*
*Las Vegas, NV*
F.Ngannou * -$125 vs. S.Miocic * +$105*
A.Volkanovsk * PPD vs. B.Ortega * PPD*
V.Luque * -$240 vs. T.Woodley * +$200*
M.Oleksiejczuk* -$160 vs. M.Bukauskas * +$140*
w-H.Goldy * -$125 vs. J.Penne * +$105*
w- women
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*International Friendly*
----------------------------------------------------
s-Usa * -$325*
Jamaica * +$950*
Draw * +$425*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
w- Wiener Neustadt, Austria.
----------------------------------------------------
*World Cup Qualifiers*
----------------------------------------------------
SPAIN * -$700*
Greece * +$2000*
Draw * +$700*
Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*
ITALY * -$680*
Northern Ireland * +$2200*
Draw * +$675*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
Poland * +$110*
HUNGARY * +$290*
Draw * +$220*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
GERMANY * -$900*
Iceland * +$2400*
Draw * +$820*
Over/under goal total * 3.5 goals*
