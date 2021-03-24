032521-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

*Spring Training*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * Odds * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

BRAVES * -$125 * Rays*

A'S * -$145 * Mariners*

WHITE SOX * -$140 * Reds*

ROYALS * -$130 * D'backs*

ROCKIES * -$120 * Angels*

RED SOX * -$130 * Twins*

Nationals * -$120 * MARLINS*

ASTROS * -$125 * Cards*

ORIOLES * -$130 * Pirates*

Yankees * -$130 * PHILLIES*

BLUE JAYS * -$165 * Tigers*

Dodgers * -$150 * CUBS*

PADRES * -$170 * Rangers*

GIANTS * -$125 * Brewers*

----------------------------------------------------

*Odds to win the 2021 World Series*

----------------------------------------------------

Team * Open * Current*

----------------------------------------------------

Los Angeles Dodgers * 7/2 * 7/2*

New York Yankees * 5/1 * 5/1*

San Diego Padres * 8/1 * 8/1*

Chicago White Sox * 8/1 * 8/1*

Atlanta Braves * 10/1 * 10/1*

New York Mets * 10/1 * 10/1*

Minnesota Twins * 15/1 * 15/1*

St. Louis Cardinals * 20/1 * 20/1*

Toronto Blue Jays * 25/1 * 25/1*

Houston Astros * 25/1 * 25/1*

Oakland A's * 25/1 * 25/1*

Tampa Bay Rays * 25/1 * 25/1*

Washington Nationals * 30/1 * 30/1*

Chicago Cubs * 30/1 * 30/1*

Philadelphia Phillies * 35/1 * 35/1*

Cincinnati Reds * 35/1 * 35/1*

Los Angeles Angels * 35/1 * 35/1*

Cleveland Indians * 40/1 * 40/1*

Milwaukee Brewers * 50/1 * 50/1*

Boston Red Sox * 50/1 * 50/1*

Miami Marlins * 60/1 * 60/1*

Seattle Mariners * 80/1 * 80/1*

Baltimore Orioles * 100/1 * 100/1*

Detroit Tigers * 100/1 * 100/1*

Kansas City Royals * 100/1 * 100/1*

San Francisco Giants * 100/1 * 100/1*

Arizona Diamondbacks * 150/1 * 150/1*

Texas Rangers * 150/1 * 150/1*

Colorado Rockies * 150/1 * 150/1*

Pittsburgh Pirates * 150/1 * 150/1*

----------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------

*Odds to win the National League Central*

----------------------------------------------------

Teams * Open * Current*

----------------------------------------------------

St. Louis Cardinals * 6/5 * 6/5*

Cincinnati Reds * 3/1 * 3/1*

Milwaukee Brewers * 3/1 * 3/1*

Chicago Cubs * 5/1 * 5/1*

Pittsburgh Pirates * 75/1 * 75/1*

----------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

HEAT * 3.5 * ( NL ) * Blazers*

KNICKS * 2.5 * (226.5) * Wizards*

Clippers * 6 * (221.5) * SPURS*

KINGS * 2.5 * (223.5) * Warriors*

76ers * 4.5 * (211.5) * LAKERS*

----------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

*NCAA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*NCAA Tournament*

Baylor * 7 * (140.5) * Villanova*

Arkansas * 11.5 * (159.5) * Oral Roberts*

Loyola-Chicago * 6.5 * (125.5) * Oregon St*

Houston * 6 * (140.5) * Syracuse*

----------------------------------------------------

*Sunday*

*NCAA Tournament*

Gonzaga * 13.5 * (158.5) * Creighton*

Usc * 2.5 * (139.0) * Oregon*

Michigan * 3 * (143.5) * Florida St*

Alabama * 6 * (145.5) * Ucla*

----------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------

*NIT*

----------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------

Mississippi St * 2 * (137.5) * Richmond*

NC State * 1.5 * (146.5) * Colorado St*

Memphis * 4 * (143.5) * Boise St*

Louisiana Tech * 1 * (136.5) * W Kentucky*

----------------------------------------------------

*Odds to win the NCAA Tournament*

----------------------------------------------------

Team * Odds*

----------------------------------------------------

Gonzaga * 3/2*

Baylor * 4/1*

Michigan * 8/1*

Houston * 10/1*

Alabama * 10/1*

Loyola-Chicago * 12/1*

Arkansas * 15/1*

Florida State * 18/1*

Usc * 25/1*

Oregon * 30/1*

Villanova * 35/1*

Syracuse * 35/1*

Creighton * 50/1*

Ucla * 50/1*

Oregon State * 50/1*

Oral Roberts * 100/1*

----------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

FLYERS * -$110/-$110 (6.0) * Rangers*

BRUINS * -$125/+$105 (5.5) * Islanders*

Maple Leafs * -$240/+$200 (6.5) * SENATORS*

CAPITALS * -$170/+$150 (6.0) * Devils*

Hurricanes * -$160/+$140 (5.5) * BLUE JACKETS*

PENGUINS * -$320/+$260 (5.5) * Sabres*

PREDATORS * -$175/+$155 (5.5) * Red Wings*

Panthers * -$125/+$105 (6.5) * BLACKHAWKS*

WILD * -$135/+$115 (5.5) * Blues*

Lightning * -$165/+$145 (5.5) * STARS*

AVALANCHE * -$150/+$130 (5.5) * Vegas*

----------------------------------------------------

Grand Salami: Over/under 64.5 goals.

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Gibraltar*

*Heavyweight fight*

D. Whyte * -$340 vs. A. Povetkin +$280*

----------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*UFC 260*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

F.Ngannou * -$125 vs. S.Miocic * +$105*

A.Volkanovsk * PPD vs. B.Ortega * PPD*

V.Luque * -$240 vs. T.Woodley * +$200*

M.Oleksiejczuk* -$160 vs. M.Bukauskas * +$140*

w-H.Goldy * -$125 vs. J.Penne * +$105*

----------------------------------------------------

w- women

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*International Friendly*

----------------------------------------------------

s-Usa * -$325*

Jamaica * +$950*

Draw * +$425*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

w- Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

----------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------

*World Cup Qualifiers*

----------------------------------------------------

SPAIN * -$700*

Greece * +$2000*

Draw * +$700*

Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

ITALY * -$680*

Northern Ireland * +$2200*

Draw * +$675*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Poland * +$110*

HUNGARY * +$290*

Draw * +$220*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

GERMANY * -$900*

Iceland * +$2400*

Draw * +$820*

Over/under goal total * 3.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

Distributed by Andrews McMeel Universal

www.americasline.com.

Twitter: @vegasvigorish

----------------------------------------------------

