033121-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
*American League*
YANKEES (Cole) * -$175 ( 8.0 ) * Blue Jays (Ryu)*
Indians (Bieber) * -$195 ( 7.5 ) * TIGERS (Boyd)*
RED SOX (Eovaldi) * -$170 ( 9.5 ) * Orioles (Means)*
ROYALS (Keller) * -$160 ( 9.0 ) * Rangers (Gibson)*
White Sox (Giolito) * -$115 ( 8.5 ) * ANGELS (Bundy)*
A'S (Bassitt) * -$105 ( 8.5 ) * Astros (Greinke)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
*National League*
CUBS (Hendricks) * -$210 ( NL ) * Pirates (Kuhl)*
PHILLIES (Nola) * -$105 ( 7.5 ) * Braves (Fried)*
PADRES (Darvish) * -$210 ( 8.0 ) * Dâbacks (Bumgarner)*
Dodgers (Kershaw) * -$220 (11.5 ) * ROCKIES (Marquez)*
REDS (Castillo) * -$115 ( 7.5 ) * Cards (Flaherty)*
Mets (deGrom) * -$140 ( 7.0 ) * NATIONALS (Scherzer)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Thursday*
*InterLeague*
BREWERS (Woodruff) * -$110 ( 8.0 ) * Twins (Maeda)*
Rays (Glasnow) * -$145 ( 8.0 ) * MARLINS (Alcantara)*
MARINERS (Gonzales) * -$105 ( 8.5 ) * Giants (Gausman)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: In order to read the Money Line, use the Yankees - Blue Jays game as an example. If you wanted to wager on the favored Yankees, you would put up $175 to win back $100, or if you wanted to wager on the underdog Blue Jays, you would put up $100 to win back $165 (use $100 as the base unit).
NOTE: The number inside the bracket is the over/under run total for the game.
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Heat * 1.5 * (216.5) * PACERS*
Blazers * 6.5 * (219.5) * PISTONS*
NETS * 12.5 * ( NL ) * Rockets*
CELTICS * 1.5 * ( NL ) * Mavericks*
Jazz * 8.5 * (229.5) * GRIZZLIES*
Knicks * 3.5 * (219.5) * T'WOLVES*
Raptors * 7.5 * (223.5) * THUNDER*
SPURS * 3 * (232.5) * Kings*
Bucks * 8.5 * (222.5) * LAKERS*
SUNS * 9 * ( NL ) * Bulls*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
*NCAA (Women)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Friday*
*NCAA Tournament*
*Final Four*
*San Antonio, TX*
Connecticut * 13 * (127.5) * Arizona*
----------------------------------------------------
*NCAA (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*NCAA Tournament*
*Final Four*
*Indianapolis, IN*
Baylor * 5 * (135.5) * Houston*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Maple Leafs * -$135/+$115 (6.0) * JETS*
Flyers * -$200/+$170 (6.0) * SABRES*
AVALANCHE * -$300/+$240 (5.5) * Coyotes*
VEGAS * -$225/+$185 (5.5) * Kings*
Wild * -$160/+$140 (5.5) * SHARKS*
Flames * -$120/even (5.5) * CANUCKS*
----------------------------------------------------
Grand Salami: Over/under 34.5 goals.
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Dubai, UAE*
*WBO junior lightweight title fight*
C. Frampton * -$120 vs. J. Herring even*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*April 24*
*UFC 261*
*Jacksonville, FL*
----------------------------------------------------
K.Usman * -$420 vs. J.Masvidal * +$340*
w-W.Zhang * -$185 vs. R.Namajunas * +$165*
w-V.Shevchenko* -$380 vs. J.Andrade * +$320*
U. Hall * -$110 vs. C.Weidman * -$110*
----------------------------------------------------
w- women
----------------------------------------------------
*May 15*
*UFC 262*
*Houston, TX*
----------------------------------------------------
C.Oliveira * -$135 vs. M.Chandler * +$115*
B.Dariush * -$160 vs. T.Ferguson * +$140*
J.Hermansson * -$180 vs. E.Shahbazyan * +$160*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*World Cup Qualifiers*
----------------------------------------------------
ENGLAND * -$330*
Poland * +$900*
Draw * +$450*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Italy * -$650*
LITHUANIA * +$1900*
Draw * +$725*
Over/under goal total * 3.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
SPAIN * -$875*
Kosovo * +$2000*
Draw * +$820*
Over/under goal total * 3.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Home team in CAPS
Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein