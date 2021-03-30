033121-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

*American League*

YANKEES (Cole) * -$175 ( 8.0 ) * Blue Jays (Ryu)*

Indians (Bieber) * -$195 ( 7.5 ) * TIGERS (Boyd)*

RED SOX (Eovaldi) * -$170 ( 9.5 ) * Orioles (Means)*

ROYALS (Keller) * -$160 ( 9.0 ) * Rangers (Gibson)*

White Sox (Giolito) * -$115 ( 8.5 ) * ANGELS (Bundy)*

A'S (Bassitt) * -$105 ( 8.5 ) * Astros (Greinke)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

*National League*

CUBS (Hendricks) * -$210 ( NL ) * Pirates (Kuhl)*

PHILLIES (Nola) * -$105 ( 7.5 ) * Braves (Fried)*

PADRES (Darvish) * -$210 ( 8.0 ) * Dâbacks (Bumgarner)*

Dodgers (Kershaw) * -$220 (11.5 ) * ROCKIES (Marquez)*

REDS (Castillo) * -$115 ( 7.5 ) * Cards (Flaherty)*

Mets (deGrom) * -$140 ( 7.0 ) * NATIONALS (Scherzer)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Thursday*

*InterLeague*

BREWERS (Woodruff) * -$110 ( 8.0 ) * Twins (Maeda)*

Rays (Glasnow) * -$145 ( 8.0 ) * MARLINS (Alcantara)*

MARINERS (Gonzales) * -$105 ( 8.5 ) * Giants (Gausman)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: In order to read the Money Line, use the Yankees - Blue Jays game as an example. If you wanted to wager on the favored Yankees, you would put up $175 to win back $100, or if you wanted to wager on the underdog Blue Jays, you would put up $100 to win back $165 (use $100 as the base unit).

NOTE: The number inside the bracket is the over/under run total for the game.

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Heat * 1.5 * (216.5) * PACERS*

Blazers * 6.5 * (219.5) * PISTONS*

NETS * 12.5 * ( NL ) * Rockets*

CELTICS * 1.5 * ( NL ) * Mavericks*

Jazz * 8.5 * (229.5) * GRIZZLIES*

Knicks * 3.5 * (219.5) * T'WOLVES*

Raptors * 7.5 * (223.5) * THUNDER*

SPURS * 3 * (232.5) * Kings*

Bucks * 8.5 * (222.5) * LAKERS*

SUNS * 9 * ( NL ) * Bulls*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

*NCAA (Women)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Friday*

*NCAA Tournament*

*Final Four*

*San Antonio, TX*

Connecticut * 13 * (127.5) * Arizona*

----------------------------------------------------

*NCAA (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*NCAA Tournament*

*Final Four*

*Indianapolis, IN*

Baylor * 5 * (135.5) * Houston*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Maple Leafs * -$135/+$115 (6.0) * JETS*

Flyers * -$200/+$170 (6.0) * SABRES*

AVALANCHE * -$300/+$240 (5.5) * Coyotes*

VEGAS * -$225/+$185 (5.5) * Kings*

Wild * -$160/+$140 (5.5) * SHARKS*

Flames * -$120/even (5.5) * CANUCKS*

----------------------------------------------------

Grand Salami: Over/under 34.5 goals.

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Dubai, UAE*

*WBO junior lightweight title fight*

C. Frampton * -$120 vs. J. Herring even*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*April 24*

*UFC 261*

*Jacksonville, FL*

----------------------------------------------------

K.Usman * -$420 vs. J.Masvidal * +$340*

w-W.Zhang * -$185 vs. R.Namajunas * +$165*

w-V.Shevchenko* -$380 vs. J.Andrade * +$320*

U. Hall * -$110 vs. C.Weidman * -$110*

----------------------------------------------------

w- women

----------------------------------------------------

*May 15*

*UFC 262*

*Houston, TX*

----------------------------------------------------

C.Oliveira * -$135 vs. M.Chandler * +$115*

B.Dariush * -$160 vs. T.Ferguson * +$140*

J.Hermansson * -$180 vs. E.Shahbazyan * +$160*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*World Cup Qualifiers*

----------------------------------------------------

ENGLAND * -$330*

Poland * +$900*

Draw * +$450*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Italy * -$650*

LITHUANIA * +$1900*

Draw * +$725*

Over/under goal total * 3.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

SPAIN * -$875*

Kosovo * +$2000*

Draw * +$820*

Over/under goal total * 3.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

