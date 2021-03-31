040121-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
YANKEES (Cole) * -$175 ( 7.5 ) * Blue Jays (Ryu)*
Indians (Bieber) * -$195 ( 7.5 ) * TIGERS (Boyd)*
RED SOX (Eovaldi) * -$170 ( 9.5 ) * Orioles (Means)*
ROYALS (Keller) * -$160 ( 9.0 ) * Rangers (Gibson)*
White Sox (Giolito) * -$115 ( 8.5 ) * ANGELS (Bundy)*
A'S (Bassitt) * -$105 ( 8.5 ) * Astros (Greinke)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
CUBS (Hendricks) * -$210 ( NL ) * Pirates (Kuhl)*
PHILLIES (Nola) * -$105 ( 7.5 ) * Braves (Fried)*
PADRES (Darvish) * -$220 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Bumgarner)*
Dodgers (Kershaw) * -$210 (11.0 ) * ROCKIES (Marquez)*
REDS (Castillo) * -$115 ( 7.5 ) * Cards (Flaherty)*
Mets (deGrom) * -$140 ( 6.5 ) * NATIONALS (Scherzer)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
BREWERS (Woodruff) * -$110 ( 8.0 ) * Twins (Maeda)*
Rays (Glasnow) * -$145 ( 7.5 ) * MARLINS (Alcantara)*
MARINERS (Gonzales) * -$105 ( 8.5 ) * Giants (Gausman)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Odds to win the 2021 World Series*
----------------------------------------------------
Team * Open * Current*
----------------------------------------------------
Los Angeles Dodgers * 7/2 * 7/2*
New York Yankees * 5/1 * 5/1*
San Diego Padres * 8/1 * 8/1*
Chicago White Sox * 8/1 * 8/1*
Atlanta Braves * 10/1 * 10/1*
New York Mets * 10/1 * 10/1*
Minnesota Twins * 15/1 * 15/1*
St. Louis Cardinals * 20/1 * 20/1*
Toronto Blue Jays * 25/1 * 25/1*
Houston Astros * 25/1 * 25/1*
Oakland A's * 25/1 * 25/1*
Tampa Bay Rays * 25/1 * 25/1*
Washington Nationals * 30/1 * 30/1*
Chicago Cubs * 30/1 * 30/1*
Philadelphia Phillies * 35/1 * 35/1*
Cincinnati Reds * 35/1 * 35/1*
Los Angeles Angels * 35/1 * 35/1*
Cleveland Indians * 40/1 * 40/1*
Milwaukee Brewers * 50/1 * 50/1*
Boston Red Sox * 50/1 * 50/1*
Miami Marlins * 60/1 * 60/1*
Seattle Mariners * 80/1 * 80/1*
Baltimore Orioles * 100/1 * 100/1*
Detroit Tigers * 100/1 * 100/1*
Kansas City Royals * 100/1 * 100/1*
San Francisco Giants * 100/1 * 100/1*
Arizona Diamondbacks * 150/1 * 150/1*
Texas Rangers * 150/1 * 150/1*
Colorado Rockies * 150/1 * 150/1*
Pittsburgh Pirates * 150/1 * 150/1*
----------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
76ers * 8.5 * ( NL ) * CAVALIERS*
PISTONS * PK * ( NL ) * Wizards*
NETS * 7.5 * ( NL ) * Hornets*
HEAT * 2.5 * (219.5) * Warriors*
PELICANS * 10.5 * (223.5) * Magic*
SPURS * PK * ( NL ) * Hawks*
CLIPPERS * 3.5 * ( NL ) * Nuggets*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
*NCAA (Women)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Friday*
*NCAA Tournament*
*Final Four*
*San Antonio, TX*
Stanford * 6 * (134.0) *South Carolina*
Connecticut * 13.5 * (127.5) * Arizona*
----------------------------------------------------
*NCAA (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*NCAA Tournament*
*Final Four*
*Indianapolis, IN*
Baylor * 5 * (134.5) * Houston*
Gonzaga * 14 * (144.5) * Ucla*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
PANTHERS * -$230/+$190 (5.5) * Red Wings*
ISLANDERS * -$130/+$110 (5.5) * Capitals*
Rangers * -$200/+$170 (6.0) * SABRES*
LIGHTNING * -$260/+$220 (5.5) * Blue Jackets*
BRUINS * -$130/+$110 (5.5) * Penguins*
Canadiens * -$200/+$170 (6.0) * SENATORS*
Hurricanes * -$160/+$140 (5.5) * BLACKHAWKS*
Stars * -$125/+$105 (5.0) * PREDATORS*
VEGAS * -$185/+$165 (5.5) * Wild*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Dubai, UAE*
*WBO junior lightweight title fight*
C. Frampton * -$110 vs. J. Herring -$110*
----------------------------------------------------
*May 8*
*Dallas, TX*
*WBA, WBC, WBO super middleweight title fight*
C. Alvarez * -$700 vs. B. Saunders +$500*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*April 24*
*UFC 261*
*Jacksonville, FL*
----------------------------------------------------
K.Usman * -$420 vs. J.Masvidal * +$340*
w-W.Zhang * -$185 vs. R.Namajunas * +$165*
w-V.Shevchenko* -$380 vs. J.Andrade * +$320*
U. Hall * -$110 vs. C.Weidman * -$110*
----------------------------------------------------
w- women
----------------------------------------------------
*May 15*
*UFC 262*
*Houston, TX*
----------------------------------------------------
C.Oliveira * -$135 vs. M.Chandler * +$115*
B.Dariush * -$160 vs. T.Ferguson * +$140*
J.Hermansson * -$180 vs. E.Shahbazyan * +$160*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*English Premier League*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
----------------------------------------------------
Liverpool * +$115*
ARSENAL * +$220*
Draw * +$255*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
CHELSEA * -$520*
West Bromwich Albion * +$1600*
Draw * +$560*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
LEEDS UNITED * -$190*
Sheffield United * +$520*
Draw * +$335*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------