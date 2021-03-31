040121-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

YANKEES (Cole) * -$175 ( 7.5 ) * Blue Jays (Ryu)*

Indians (Bieber) * -$195 ( 7.5 ) * TIGERS (Boyd)*

RED SOX (Eovaldi) * -$170 ( 9.5 ) * Orioles (Means)*

ROYALS (Keller) * -$160 ( 9.0 ) * Rangers (Gibson)*

White Sox (Giolito) * -$115 ( 8.5 ) * ANGELS (Bundy)*

A'S (Bassitt) * -$105 ( 8.5 ) * Astros (Greinke)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

CUBS (Hendricks) * -$210 ( NL ) * Pirates (Kuhl)*

PHILLIES (Nola) * -$105 ( 7.5 ) * Braves (Fried)*

PADRES (Darvish) * -$220 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Bumgarner)*

Dodgers (Kershaw) * -$210 (11.0 ) * ROCKIES (Marquez)*

REDS (Castillo) * -$115 ( 7.5 ) * Cards (Flaherty)*

Mets (deGrom) * -$140 ( 6.5 ) * NATIONALS (Scherzer)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

BREWERS (Woodruff) * -$110 ( 8.0 ) * Twins (Maeda)*

Rays (Glasnow) * -$145 ( 7.5 ) * MARLINS (Alcantara)*

MARINERS (Gonzales) * -$105 ( 8.5 ) * Giants (Gausman)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Odds to win the 2021 World Series*

----------------------------------------------------

Team * Open * Current*

----------------------------------------------------

Los Angeles Dodgers * 7/2 * 7/2*

New York Yankees * 5/1 * 5/1*

San Diego Padres * 8/1 * 8/1*

Chicago White Sox * 8/1 * 8/1*

Atlanta Braves * 10/1 * 10/1*

New York Mets * 10/1 * 10/1*

Minnesota Twins * 15/1 * 15/1*

St. Louis Cardinals * 20/1 * 20/1*

Toronto Blue Jays * 25/1 * 25/1*

Houston Astros * 25/1 * 25/1*

Oakland A's * 25/1 * 25/1*

Tampa Bay Rays * 25/1 * 25/1*

Washington Nationals * 30/1 * 30/1*

Chicago Cubs * 30/1 * 30/1*

Philadelphia Phillies * 35/1 * 35/1*

Cincinnati Reds * 35/1 * 35/1*

Los Angeles Angels * 35/1 * 35/1*

Cleveland Indians * 40/1 * 40/1*

Milwaukee Brewers * 50/1 * 50/1*

Boston Red Sox * 50/1 * 50/1*

Miami Marlins * 60/1 * 60/1*

Seattle Mariners * 80/1 * 80/1*

Baltimore Orioles * 100/1 * 100/1*

Detroit Tigers * 100/1 * 100/1*

Kansas City Royals * 100/1 * 100/1*

San Francisco Giants * 100/1 * 100/1*

Arizona Diamondbacks * 150/1 * 150/1*

Texas Rangers * 150/1 * 150/1*

Colorado Rockies * 150/1 * 150/1*

Pittsburgh Pirates * 150/1 * 150/1*

----------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

76ers * 8.5 * ( NL ) * CAVALIERS*

PISTONS * PK * ( NL ) * Wizards*

NETS * 7.5 * ( NL ) * Hornets*

HEAT * 2.5 * (219.5) * Warriors*

PELICANS * 10.5 * (223.5) * Magic*

SPURS * PK * ( NL ) * Hawks*

CLIPPERS * 3.5 * ( NL ) * Nuggets*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

*NCAA (Women)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Friday*

*NCAA Tournament*

*Final Four*

*San Antonio, TX*

Stanford * 6 * (134.0) *South Carolina*

Connecticut * 13.5 * (127.5) * Arizona*

----------------------------------------------------

*NCAA (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*NCAA Tournament*

*Final Four*

*Indianapolis, IN*

Baylor * 5 * (134.5) * Houston*

Gonzaga * 14 * (144.5) * Ucla*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

PANTHERS * -$230/+$190 (5.5) * Red Wings*

ISLANDERS * -$130/+$110 (5.5) * Capitals*

Rangers * -$200/+$170 (6.0) * SABRES*

LIGHTNING * -$260/+$220 (5.5) * Blue Jackets*

BRUINS * -$130/+$110 (5.5) * Penguins*

Canadiens * -$200/+$170 (6.0) * SENATORS*

Hurricanes * -$160/+$140 (5.5) * BLACKHAWKS*

Stars * -$125/+$105 (5.0) * PREDATORS*

VEGAS * -$185/+$165 (5.5) * Wild*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Dubai, UAE*

*WBO junior lightweight title fight*

C. Frampton * -$110 vs. J. Herring -$110*

----------------------------------------------------

*May 8*

*Dallas, TX*

*WBA, WBC, WBO super middleweight title fight*

C. Alvarez * -$700 vs. B. Saunders +$500*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*April 24*

*UFC 261*

*Jacksonville, FL*

----------------------------------------------------

K.Usman * -$420 vs. J.Masvidal * +$340*

w-W.Zhang * -$185 vs. R.Namajunas * +$165*

w-V.Shevchenko* -$380 vs. J.Andrade * +$320*

U. Hall * -$110 vs. C.Weidman * -$110*

----------------------------------------------------

w- women

----------------------------------------------------

*May 15*

*UFC 262*

*Houston, TX*

----------------------------------------------------

C.Oliveira * -$135 vs. M.Chandler * +$115*

B.Dariush * -$160 vs. T.Ferguson * +$140*

J.Hermansson * -$180 vs. E.Shahbazyan * +$160*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*English Premier League*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

----------------------------------------------------

Liverpool * +$115*

ARSENAL * +$220*

Draw * +$255*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

CHELSEA * -$520*

West Bromwich Albion * +$1600*

Draw * +$560*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

LEEDS UNITED * -$190*

Sheffield United * +$520*

Draw * +$335*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Manchester City * -$175*

LEICESTER CITY * +$520*

Draw * +$325*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

