040221-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

ANGELS (Heaney) * -$110 ( 8.5 ) * White Sox (Keuchel)*

A'S (Luzardo) * -$138 ( 8.0 ) * Astros (Javier)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

Dodgers (Bauer) * -$260 (11.5 ) * ROCKIES (Senzatela)*

PADRES (Snell) * -$230 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Kelly)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

Rays (Yarbrough) * -$118 ( 7.5 ) * MARLINS (Lopez)*

MARINERS (Kikuchi) * -$125 ( 8.0 ) * Giants (Cueto)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Write-In Game*

RED SOX (Eovaldi) * -$170 ( 9.0 ) * Orioles (Means)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

t-Warriors * 2.5 * (228.5) * RAPTORS*

CELTICS * 10 * ( NL ) * Rockets*

Mavericks * 4.5 * (214.5) * KNICKS*

PACERS * 4 * (223.5) * Hornets*

GRIZZLIES * 6.5 * (231.5) * T'Wolves*

Hawks * 1.5 * ( NL ) * PELICANS*

JAZZ * 11 * ( NL ) * Bulls*

SUNS * 12.5 * (219.5) * Thunder*

Bucks * 3.5 * (236.5) * BLAZERS*

KINGS * 4 * (223.5) * Lakers*

----------------------------------------------------

t- Tampa, FL.

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

*NCAA (Women)*

----------------------------------------------------

*NCAA Tournament*

*Final Four*

*San Antonio, TX*

Connecticut * 13.5 * (127.5) * Arizona*

Stanford * 6 * (134.0) *South Carolina*

----------------------------------------------------

*NCAA (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*NCAA Tournament*

*Final Four*

*Indianapolis, IN*

Baylor * 5 * (134.5) * Houston*

Gonzaga * 14 * (145.0) * Ucla*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Capitals * -$180/+$160 (5.5) * DEVILS*

Maple Leafs * -$135/+$115 (6.0) * JETS*

OILERS * -$140/+$120 (6.0) * Flames*

AVALANCHE * -$220/+$180 (5.5) * Blues*

KINGS * -$120/even (5.5) * Sharks*

Coyotes * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * DUCKS*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Dubai, UAE*

*WBO junior lightweight title fight*

J. Herring * -$120 vs. C. Frampton even*

----------------------------------------------------

*May 8*

*Dallas, TX*

*WBA, WBC, WBO super middleweight title fight*

C. Alvarez * -$700 vs. B. Saunders +$500*

----------------------------------------------------

*TBA*

*WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight title fight*

T. Fury * -$185 vs. A. Joshua +$165*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*April 24*

*UFC 261*

*Jacksonville, FL*

----------------------------------------------------

K.Usman * -$420 vs. J.Masvidal * +$340*

w-W.Zhang * -$185 vs. R.Namajunas * +$165*

w-V.Shevchenko* -$380 vs. J.Andrade * +$320*

U. Hall * -$110 vs. C.Weidman * -$110*

----------------------------------------------------

w- women

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*English Premier League*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

----------------------------------------------------

Liverpool * +$115*

ARSENAL * +$220*

Draw * +$255*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

CHELSEA * -$520*

West Bromwich Albion * +$1600*

Draw * +$560*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

LEEDS UNITED * -$190*

Sheffield United * +$520*

Draw * +$335*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Manchester City * -$175*

LEICESTER CITY * +$520*

Draw * +$325*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

