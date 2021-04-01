040221-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
ANGELS (Heaney) * -$110 ( 8.5 ) * White Sox (Keuchel)*
A'S (Luzardo) * -$138 ( 8.0 ) * Astros (Javier)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
Dodgers (Bauer) * -$260 (11.5 ) * ROCKIES (Senzatela)*
PADRES (Snell) * -$230 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Kelly)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
Rays (Yarbrough) * -$118 ( 7.5 ) * MARLINS (Lopez)*
MARINERS (Kikuchi) * -$125 ( 8.0 ) * Giants (Cueto)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Write-In Game*
RED SOX (Eovaldi) * -$170 ( 9.0 ) * Orioles (Means)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
t-Warriors * 2.5 * (228.5) * RAPTORS*
CELTICS * 10 * ( NL ) * Rockets*
Mavericks * 4.5 * (214.5) * KNICKS*
PACERS * 4 * (223.5) * Hornets*
GRIZZLIES * 6.5 * (231.5) * T'Wolves*
Hawks * 1.5 * ( NL ) * PELICANS*
JAZZ * 11 * ( NL ) * Bulls*
SUNS * 12.5 * (219.5) * Thunder*
Bucks * 3.5 * (236.5) * BLAZERS*
KINGS * 4 * (223.5) * Lakers*
----------------------------------------------------
t- Tampa, FL.
----------------------------------------------------
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
*NCAA (Women)*
----------------------------------------------------
*NCAA Tournament*
*Final Four*
*San Antonio, TX*
Connecticut * 13.5 * (127.5) * Arizona*
Stanford * 6 * (134.0) *South Carolina*
----------------------------------------------------
*NCAA (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*NCAA Tournament*
*Final Four*
*Indianapolis, IN*
Baylor * 5 * (134.5) * Houston*
Gonzaga * 14 * (145.0) * Ucla*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Capitals * -$180/+$160 (5.5) * DEVILS*
Maple Leafs * -$135/+$115 (6.0) * JETS*
OILERS * -$140/+$120 (6.0) * Flames*
AVALANCHE * -$220/+$180 (5.5) * Blues*
KINGS * -$120/even (5.5) * Sharks*
Coyotes * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * DUCKS*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Dubai, UAE*
*WBO junior lightweight title fight*
J. Herring * -$120 vs. C. Frampton even*
----------------------------------------------------
*May 8*
*Dallas, TX*
*WBA, WBC, WBO super middleweight title fight*
C. Alvarez * -$700 vs. B. Saunders +$500*
----------------------------------------------------
*TBA*
*WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight title fight*
T. Fury * -$185 vs. A. Joshua +$165*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*April 24*
*UFC 261*
*Jacksonville, FL*
----------------------------------------------------
K.Usman * -$420 vs. J.Masvidal * +$340*
w-W.Zhang * -$185 vs. R.Namajunas * +$165*
w-V.Shevchenko* -$380 vs. J.Andrade * +$320*
U. Hall * -$110 vs. C.Weidman * -$110*
----------------------------------------------------
w- women
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*English Premier League*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
----------------------------------------------------
Liverpool * +$115*
ARSENAL * +$220*
Draw * +$255*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
CHELSEA * -$520*
West Bromwich Albion * +$1600*
Draw * +$560*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
LEEDS UNITED * -$190*
Sheffield United * +$520*
Draw * +$335*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Manchester City * -$175*
LEICESTER CITY * +$520*
Draw * +$325*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*