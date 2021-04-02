040321-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

YANKEES (Kluber) * -$162 ( 9.0 ) * Blue Jays (Stripling)*

Indians (Plesac) * -$160 ( 8.5 ) * TIGERS (Teheran)*

RED SOX (Houck) * -$180 (10.0 ) * Orioles (Harvey)*

ROYALS (Minor) * -$160 ( 9.5 ) * Rangers (Arihara)*

Astros (McCullers) * -$125 ( 9.0 ) * A'S (Irvin)*

White Sox (Lynn) * -$122 ( 8.5 ) * ANGELS (Cobb)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

CUBS (Arrieta) * -$165 ( NL ) * Pirates (T.Anderson)*

Braves (Morton) * -$107 ( 8.0 ) * PHILLIES (Wheeler)*

Mets (deGrom) * PPD ( NL ) * NATIONALS (Scherzer)*

REDS (Mahle) * -$110 ( 9.0 ) * Cards (Wainwright)*

Dodgers (Buehler) * -$220 (11.5 ) * ROCKIES (J.Gray)*

PADRES (Musgrove) * -$200 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Smith)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

Rays (Hill) * -$118 ( 8.0 ) * MARLINS (E.Hernandez)*

BREWERS (Burnes) * -$128 ( 7.5 ) * Twins (Berrios)*

Giants (Webb) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * MARINERS (Flexen)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Mavericks * 8.5 * ( NL ) * WIZARDS*

HEAT * 12 * (204.5) * Cavaliers*

76ERS * 10.5 * ( NL ) * T'Wolves*

Knicks * 1.5 * ( NL ) * PISTONS*

SPURS * PK * ( NL ) * Pacers*

JAZZ * 13.5 * ( NL ) * Magic*

Bucks * 6.5 * (239.5) * KINGS*

BLAZERS * 11.5 * (227.5) * Thunder*

----------------------------------------------------

*College Basketball*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

*NCAA (Men)*

----------------------------------------------------

*NCAA Tournament*

*Final Four*

*Indianapolis, IN*

Baylor * 5 * (135.5) * Houston*

Gonzaga * 14 * (145.0) * Ucla*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

BRUINS * -$120/even (5.5) * Penguins*

LIGHTNING * -$400/+$320 (5.5) * Red Wings*

PREDATORS * -$125/+$105 (5.5) * Blackhawks*

PANTHERS * -$150/+$130 (5.5) * Blue Jackets*

CANADIENS * -$230/+$190 (6.0) * Senators*

ISLANDERS * -$170/+$150 (5.5) * Flyers*

Rangers * -$240/+$200 (5.5) * SABRES*

HURRICANES * -$155/+$135 (5.5) * Stars*

AVALANCHE * -$220/+$180 (5.5) * Blues*

VEGAS * -$150/+$130 (5.5) * Wild*

OILERS * PPD (NL ) * Canucks*

KINGS * -$120/even (5.5) * Sharks*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Dubai, UAE*

*WBO junior lightweight title fight*

J. Herring * -$130 vs. C. Frampton +$110*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*May 8*

*Dallas, TX*

*WBA, WBC, WBO super middleweight title fight*

C. Alvarez * -$700 vs. B. Saunders +$500*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*TBA*

*May 29*

*Las Vegas, NV*

*WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight title fight*

T. Fury * -$185 vs. A. Joshua +$165*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*April 24*

*UFC 261*

*Jacksonville, FL*

----------------------------------------------------

K.Usman * -$400 vs. J.Masvidal * +$320*

w-W.Zhang * -$185 vs. R.Namajunas * +$165*

w-V.Shevchenko* -$400 vs. J.Andrade * +$320*

U. Hall * -$110 vs. C.Weidman * -$110*

----------------------------------------------------

w- women

----------------------------------------------------

*May 15*

*UFC 262*

*Houston, TX*

----------------------------------------------------

C.Oliveira * -$135 vs. M.Chandler * +$115*

B.Dariush * -$160 vs. T.Ferguson * +$140*

J.Hermansson * -$180 vs. E.Shahbazyan * +$160*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*English Premier League*

----------------------------------------------------

Liverpool * +$120*

ARSENAL * +$210*

Draw * +$250*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

CHELSEA * -$520*

West Bromwich Albion * +$1500*

Draw * +$540*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

LEEDS UNITED * -$190*

Sheffield United * +$520*

Draw * +$335*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Manchester City * -$175*

LEICESTER CITY * +$520*

Draw * +$320*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

