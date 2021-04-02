040321-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
YANKEES (Kluber) * -$162 ( 9.0 ) * Blue Jays (Stripling)*
Indians (Plesac) * -$160 ( 8.5 ) * TIGERS (Teheran)*
RED SOX (Houck) * -$180 (10.0 ) * Orioles (Harvey)*
ROYALS (Minor) * -$160 ( 9.5 ) * Rangers (Arihara)*
Astros (McCullers) * -$125 ( 9.0 ) * A'S (Irvin)*
White Sox (Lynn) * -$122 ( 8.5 ) * ANGELS (Cobb)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
CUBS (Arrieta) * -$165 ( NL ) * Pirates (T.Anderson)*
Braves (Morton) * -$107 ( 8.0 ) * PHILLIES (Wheeler)*
Mets (deGrom) * PPD ( NL ) * NATIONALS (Scherzer)*
REDS (Mahle) * -$110 ( 9.0 ) * Cards (Wainwright)*
Dodgers (Buehler) * -$220 (11.5 ) * ROCKIES (J.Gray)*
PADRES (Musgrove) * -$200 ( 8.5 ) * Dâbacks (Smith)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
Rays (Hill) * -$118 ( 8.0 ) * MARLINS (E.Hernandez)*
BREWERS (Burnes) * -$128 ( 7.5 ) * Twins (Berrios)*
Giants (Webb) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * MARINERS (Flexen)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Mavericks * 8.5 * ( NL ) * WIZARDS*
HEAT * 12 * (204.5) * Cavaliers*
76ERS * 10.5 * ( NL ) * T'Wolves*
Knicks * 1.5 * ( NL ) * PISTONS*
SPURS * PK * ( NL ) * Pacers*
JAZZ * 13.5 * ( NL ) * Magic*
Bucks * 6.5 * (239.5) * KINGS*
BLAZERS * 11.5 * (227.5) * Thunder*
----------------------------------------------------
*College Basketball*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
*NCAA (Men)*
----------------------------------------------------
*NCAA Tournament*
*Final Four*
*Indianapolis, IN*
Baylor * 5 * (135.5) * Houston*
Gonzaga * 14 * (145.0) * Ucla*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
BRUINS * -$120/even (5.5) * Penguins*
LIGHTNING * -$400/+$320 (5.5) * Red Wings*
PREDATORS * -$125/+$105 (5.5) * Blackhawks*
PANTHERS * -$150/+$130 (5.5) * Blue Jackets*
CANADIENS * -$230/+$190 (6.0) * Senators*
ISLANDERS * -$170/+$150 (5.5) * Flyers*
Rangers * -$240/+$200 (5.5) * SABRES*
HURRICANES * -$155/+$135 (5.5) * Stars*
AVALANCHE * -$220/+$180 (5.5) * Blues*
VEGAS * -$150/+$130 (5.5) * Wild*
OILERS * PPD (NL ) * Canucks*
KINGS * -$120/even (5.5) * Sharks*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Dubai, UAE*
*WBO junior lightweight title fight*
J. Herring * -$130 vs. C. Frampton +$110*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*May 8*
*Dallas, TX*
*WBA, WBC, WBO super middleweight title fight*
C. Alvarez * -$700 vs. B. Saunders +$500*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*TBA*
*May 29*
*Las Vegas, NV*
*WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight title fight*
T. Fury * -$185 vs. A. Joshua +$165*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*April 24*
*UFC 261*
*Jacksonville, FL*
----------------------------------------------------
K.Usman * -$400 vs. J.Masvidal * +$320*
w-W.Zhang * -$185 vs. R.Namajunas * +$165*
w-V.Shevchenko* -$400 vs. J.Andrade * +$320*
U. Hall * -$110 vs. C.Weidman * -$110*
----------------------------------------------------
w- women
----------------------------------------------------
*May 15*
*UFC 262*
*Houston, TX*
----------------------------------------------------
C.Oliveira * -$135 vs. M.Chandler * +$115*
B.Dariush * -$160 vs. T.Ferguson * +$140*
J.Hermansson * -$180 vs. E.Shahbazyan * +$160*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*English Premier League*
----------------------------------------------------
Liverpool * +$120*
ARSENAL * +$210*
Draw * +$250*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
CHELSEA * -$520*
West Bromwich Albion * +$1500*
Draw * +$540*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
LEEDS UNITED * -$190*
Sheffield United * +$520*
Draw * +$335*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Manchester City * -$175*
LEICESTER CITY * +$520*
Draw * +$320*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Home team in CAPS
