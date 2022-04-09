041022-spt-aline

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

RAYS (Kluber) * -$200 ( 9.0 ) * Orioles (Wells)*

White Sox (Kopech) * -$135 ( 8.5 ) * TIGERS (Skubal)*

BLUE JAYS (Ryu) * -$230 (10.0 ) * Rangers (Howard)*

ROYALS (Bubic) * -$120 ( 8.5 ) * Guardians (Quantrill)*

TWINS (Ober) * -$135 ( 8.5 ) * Mariners (Gonzales)*

Astros (Urquidy) * -$108 ( 9.5 ) * ANGELS (Suarez)*

YANKEES (Montgomery) * -$135 ( 9.5 ) * Red Sox (Houck)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

Mets (Carrasco) * -$125 ( 9.5 ) * NATIONALS (Fedde)*

BRAVES (Anderson) * -$190 ( 9.5 ) * Reds (Greene)*

CARDS (Matz) * -$195 ( 7.5 ) * Pirates (Wilson)*

Brewers (F.Peralta) * -$132 ( NL ) * CUBS (Stroman)*

Dodgers (Urias) * -$180 (12.0 ) * ROCKIES (Senzatela)*

GIANTS (DeSclafani) * -$145 ( 8.5 ) * Marlins (Rogers)*

Padres (Snell) * -$175 ( 9.5 ) * D'BACKS (Smith)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

PHILLIES (Eflin) * -$200 ( 9.0 ) * A's (Jefferies)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Celtics * 1 * ( NL ) * GRIZZLIES*

Raptors * 3.5 * ( NL ) * KNICKS*

T'WOLVES * 6.5 * ( NL ) * Bulls*

Heat * 11.5 * ( NL ) * MAGIC*

CLIPPERS * 14 * ( NL ) * Thunder*

NETS * 10 * ( NL ) * Pacers*

Jazz * 17.5 * ( NL ) * BLAZERS*

MAVERICKS * 7 * ( NL ) * Spurs*

SUNS * 18 * ( NL ) * Kings*

Bucks * 5.5 * ( NL ) * CAVALIERS*

Warriors * 2.5 * ( NL ) * PELICANS*

HORNETS * 9.5 * ( NL ) * Wizards*

76ERS * 14.5 * ( NL ) * Pistons*

Hawks * 10.5 * ( NL ) * ROCKETS*

NUGGETS * 18 * ( NL ) * Lakers*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Bruins * -$110/-$110 (6.0) * CAPITALS*

PENGUINS * -$180/+$160 (6.0) * Predators*

LIGHTNING * -$380/+$320 (6.5) * Sabres*

WILD * -$170/+$150 (5.5) * Kings*

HURRICANES * -$400/+$320 (5.5) * Ducks*

Stars * -$160/+$140 (5.5) * BLACKHAWKS*

Jets * -$185/+$165 (6.0) * SENATORS*

----------------------------------------------------

Home teams in CAPS

Copyright 2022 Benjamin Eckstein

