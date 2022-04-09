041022-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
RAYS (Kluber) * -$200 ( 9.0 ) * Orioles (Wells)*
White Sox (Kopech) * -$135 ( 8.5 ) * TIGERS (Skubal)*
BLUE JAYS (Ryu) * -$230 (10.0 ) * Rangers (Howard)*
ROYALS (Bubic) * -$120 ( 8.5 ) * Guardians (Quantrill)*
TWINS (Ober) * -$135 ( 8.5 ) * Mariners (Gonzales)*
Astros (Urquidy) * -$108 ( 9.5 ) * ANGELS (Suarez)*
YANKEES (Montgomery) * -$135 ( 9.5 ) * Red Sox (Houck)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
Mets (Carrasco) * -$125 ( 9.5 ) * NATIONALS (Fedde)*
BRAVES (Anderson) * -$190 ( 9.5 ) * Reds (Greene)*
CARDS (Matz) * -$195 ( 7.5 ) * Pirates (Wilson)*
Brewers (F.Peralta) * -$132 ( NL ) * CUBS (Stroman)*
Dodgers (Urias) * -$180 (12.0 ) * ROCKIES (Senzatela)*
GIANTS (DeSclafani) * -$145 ( 8.5 ) * Marlins (Rogers)*
Padres (Snell) * -$175 ( 9.5 ) * D'BACKS (Smith)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
PHILLIES (Eflin) * -$200 ( 9.0 ) * A's (Jefferies)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Celtics * 1 * ( NL ) * GRIZZLIES*
Raptors * 3.5 * ( NL ) * KNICKS*
T'WOLVES * 6.5 * ( NL ) * Bulls*
Heat * 11.5 * ( NL ) * MAGIC*
CLIPPERS * 14 * ( NL ) * Thunder*
NETS * 10 * ( NL ) * Pacers*
Jazz * 17.5 * ( NL ) * BLAZERS*
MAVERICKS * 7 * ( NL ) * Spurs*
SUNS * 18 * ( NL ) * Kings*
Bucks * 5.5 * ( NL ) * CAVALIERS*
Warriors * 2.5 * ( NL ) * PELICANS*
HORNETS * 9.5 * ( NL ) * Wizards*
76ERS * 14.5 * ( NL ) * Pistons*
Hawks * 10.5 * ( NL ) * ROCKETS*
NUGGETS * 18 * ( NL ) * Lakers*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Bruins * -$110/-$110 (6.0) * CAPITALS*
PENGUINS * -$180/+$160 (6.0) * Predators*
LIGHTNING * -$380/+$320 (6.5) * Sabres*
WILD * -$170/+$150 (5.5) * Kings*
HURRICANES * -$400/+$320 (5.5) * Ducks*
Stars * -$160/+$140 (5.5) * BLACKHAWKS*
Jets * -$185/+$165 (6.0) * SENATORS*
----------------------------------------------------
Home teams in CAPS
Copyright 2022 Benjamin Eckstein