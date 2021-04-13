041421-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
d-Yankees (Kluber) * -$120 (10.5 ) * BLUE JAYS (Stripling)*
Angels (Canning) * -$125 ( 9.5 ) * ROYALS (B.Keller)*
TWINS (Maeda) * -$145 ( 6.0 ) * Red Sox (Eovaldi)*
TWINS (Berrios) * -$147 ( 6.0 ) * Red Sox (Rodriguez)*
ORIOLES (Harvey) * -$112 ( 9.5 ) * Mariners (Dunn)*
RAYS (Hill) * -$180 ( 8.5 ) * Rangers (Arihara)*
ASTROS (McCullers) * -$240 ( 9.0 ) * Tigers (Fulmer)*
Indians (Plesac) * -$108 ( 8.5 ) * WHITE SOX (Rodon)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
CARDS (Wainwright) * -$122 ( 8.5 ) * Nationals (Ross)*
BREWERS (Burnes) * -$162 ( 7.5 ) * Cubs (Arrieta)*
Reds (Mahle) * -$110 ( 7.5 ) * GIANTS (Cueto)*
Padres (Musgrove) * -$220 ( 8.0 ) * PIRATES (T.Anderson)*
Phillies (Wheeler) * -$125 ( 8.0 ) * METS (Peterson)*
BRAVES (Morton) * -$200 ( 8.5 ) * Marlins (Neidert)*
DODGERS (May) * -$280 ( 8.0 ) * Rockies (J.Gray)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
d- Dunedin, FL.
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
76ERS * 5 * ( NL ) * Nets*
HORNETS * 6.5 * ( NL ) * Cavaliers*
t-Spurs * 3.5 * (220.5) * RAPTORS*
BULLS * 9.5 * (221.5) * Magic*
PELICANS * 3 * (220.5) * Knicks*
Bucks * NL * ( NL ) * T'WOLVES*
Clippers * 9.5 * ( NL ) * PISTONS*
Warriors * 8.5 * ( NL ) * THUNDER*
Pacers * 5.5 * (233.5) * ROCKETS*
Mavericks * 2 * (227.5) * GRIZZLIES*
KINGS * 2.5 * ( NL ) * Wizards*
NUGGETS * 4 * (213.5) * Heat*
----------------------------------------------------
t- Tampa, FL.
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Jets * -$165/+$145 (6.0) * SENATORS*
CANADIENS * -$155/+$135 (5.5) * Flames*
Vegas * -$190/+$170 (5.5) * KINGS*
WILD * -$195/+$175 (5.5) * Coyotes*
Avalanche * -$180/+$160 (5.5) * BLUES*
OILERS * PPD (NL ) * Canucks*
SHARKS * -$170/+$150 (5.5) * Ducks*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*May 8*
*Dallas, TX*
*WBA, WBC, WBO super middleweight title fight*
C. Alvarez * -$700 vs. B. Saunders +$500*
----------------------------------------------------
*TBA*
*WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight title fight*
T. Fury * -$185 vs. A. Joshua +$165*
----------------------------------------------------
*CELEBRITY BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Atlanta, GA*
J. Paul * -$170 vs. B. Askren +$150*
----------------------------------------------------
*June 12*
*Atlantic City, NJ*
L. Odom * -$220 vs. A. Carter +$180*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*April 24*
*UFC 261*
*Jacksonville, FL*
----------------------------------------------------
K.Usman * -$400 vs. J.Masvidal * +$320*
w-W.Zhang * -$185 vs. R.Namajunas * +$165*
w-V.Shevchenko* -$400 vs. J.Andrade * +$320*
U. Hall * -$110 vs. C.Weidman * -$110*
----------------------------------------------------
w- women
----------------------------------------------------
*May 15*
*UFC 262*
*Houston, TX*
----------------------------------------------------
C.Oliveira * -$135 vs. M.Chandler * +$115*
B.Dariush * -$160 vs. T.Ferguson * +$140*
J.Hermansson * -$180 vs. E.Shahbazyan * +$160*
----------------------------------------------------
*July 10*
*UFC 263*
*TBA*
----------------------------------------------------
C.McGregor * -$110 vs. D.Poirier * -$110*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE*
----------------------------------------------------
Manchester City * -$160*
BORUSSIA DORTMUND * +$390*
Draw * +$320*
Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
LIVERPOOL * -$105*
Real Madrid * +$245*
Draw * +$300*
Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Home team in CAPS
