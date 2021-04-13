041421-spt-aline

 Skip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

d-Yankees (Kluber) * -$120 (10.5 ) * BLUE JAYS (Stripling)*

Angels (Canning) * -$125 ( 9.5 ) * ROYALS (B.Keller)*

TWINS (Maeda) * -$145 ( 6.0 ) * Red Sox (Eovaldi)*

TWINS (Berrios) * -$147 ( 6.0 ) * Red Sox (Rodriguez)*

ORIOLES (Harvey) * -$112 ( 9.5 ) * Mariners (Dunn)*

RAYS (Hill) * -$180 ( 8.5 ) * Rangers (Arihara)*

ASTROS (McCullers) * -$240 ( 9.0 ) * Tigers (Fulmer)*

Indians (Plesac) * -$108 ( 8.5 ) * WHITE SOX (Rodon)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

CARDS (Wainwright) * -$122 ( 8.5 ) * Nationals (Ross)*

BREWERS (Burnes) * -$162 ( 7.5 ) * Cubs (Arrieta)*

Reds (Mahle) * -$110 ( 7.5 ) * GIANTS (Cueto)*

Padres (Musgrove) * -$220 ( 8.0 ) * PIRATES (T.Anderson)*

Phillies (Wheeler) * -$125 ( 8.0 ) * METS (Peterson)*

BRAVES (Morton) * -$200 ( 8.5 ) * Marlins (Neidert)*

DODGERS (May) * -$280 ( 8.0 ) * Rockies (J.Gray)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

d- Dunedin, FL.

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

76ERS * 5 * ( NL ) * Nets*

HORNETS * 6.5 * ( NL ) * Cavaliers*

t-Spurs * 3.5 * (220.5) * RAPTORS*

BULLS * 9.5 * (221.5) * Magic*

PELICANS * 3 * (220.5) * Knicks*

Bucks * NL * ( NL ) * T'WOLVES*

Clippers * 9.5 * ( NL ) * PISTONS*

Warriors * 8.5 * ( NL ) * THUNDER*

Pacers * 5.5 * (233.5) * ROCKETS*

Mavericks * 2 * (227.5) * GRIZZLIES*

KINGS * 2.5 * ( NL ) * Wizards*

NUGGETS * 4 * (213.5) * Heat*

----------------------------------------------------

t- Tampa, FL.

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Jets * -$165/+$145 (6.0) * SENATORS*

CANADIENS * -$155/+$135 (5.5) * Flames*

Vegas * -$190/+$170 (5.5) * KINGS*

WILD * -$195/+$175 (5.5) * Coyotes*

Avalanche * -$180/+$160 (5.5) * BLUES*

OILERS * PPD (NL ) * Canucks*

SHARKS * -$170/+$150 (5.5) * Ducks*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*May 8*

*Dallas, TX*

*WBA, WBC, WBO super middleweight title fight*

C. Alvarez * -$700 vs. B. Saunders +$500*

----------------------------------------------------

*TBA*

*WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight title fight*

T. Fury * -$185 vs. A. Joshua +$165*

----------------------------------------------------

*CELEBRITY BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Atlanta, GA*

J. Paul * -$170 vs. B. Askren +$150*

----------------------------------------------------

*June 12*

*Atlantic City, NJ*

L. Odom * -$220 vs. A. Carter +$180*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*April 24*

*UFC 261*

*Jacksonville, FL*

----------------------------------------------------

K.Usman * -$400 vs. J.Masvidal * +$320*

w-W.Zhang * -$185 vs. R.Namajunas * +$165*

w-V.Shevchenko* -$400 vs. J.Andrade * +$320*

U. Hall * -$110 vs. C.Weidman * -$110*

----------------------------------------------------

w- women

----------------------------------------------------

*May 15*

*UFC 262*

*Houston, TX*

----------------------------------------------------

C.Oliveira * -$135 vs. M.Chandler * +$115*

B.Dariush * -$160 vs. T.Ferguson * +$140*

J.Hermansson * -$180 vs. E.Shahbazyan * +$160*

----------------------------------------------------

*July 10*

*UFC 263*

*TBA*

----------------------------------------------------

C.McGregor * -$110 vs. D.Poirier * -$110*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE*

----------------------------------------------------

Manchester City * -$160*

BORUSSIA DORTMUND * +$390*

Draw * +$320*

Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

LIVERPOOL * -$105*

Real Madrid * +$245*

Draw * +$300*

Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2021 Benjamin Eckstein

