041422-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

RAYS (Rasmussen) * -$200 ( 8.0 ) * A's (Irvin)*

WHITE SOX (Lambert) * -$105 ( 9.5 ) * Mariners (Gilbert)*

YANKEES (Severino) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Blue Jays (Gausman)*

Angels (Ohtani) * -$122 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Dunning)*

ROYALS (B.Keller) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Tigers (Mize)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

BREWERS (Woodruff) * -$145 ( 8.0 ) * Cards (Wainwright)*

PIRATES (Brubaker) * -$120 ( 9.0 ) * Nationals (Adon)*

MARLINS (Alcantara) * -$110 ( 7.5 ) * Phillies (Gibson)*

PADRES (Musgrove) * -$105 ( 8.0 ) * Braves (Morton)*

ROCKIES (Freeland) * -$130 (11.5 ) * Cubs (Steele)*

DODGERS (Buehler) * -$225 ( 8.5 ) * Reds (Sanmartin)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

Jazz * 4.5 * (214.5) * MAVERICKS*

GRIZZLIES * 6.5 * (234.5) * T'Wolves*

76ERS * 4.5 * (216.5) * Raptors*

WARRIORS * 5 * (223.5) * Nuggets*

*Sunday*

CELTICS * 4 * (224.5) * Nets*

BUCKS * 10 * (228.5) * Bulls*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Blues * -$200/+$170 (6.5) * SABRES*

HURRICANES * -$380/+$320 (6.5) * Red Wings*

MAPLE LEAFS * -$160/+$140 (6.5) * Capitals*

PENGUINS * -$155/+$135 (5.5) * Islanders*

LIGHTNING * -$360/+$300 (6.0) * Ducks*

BRUINS * -$270/+$230 (6.0) * Senators*

PREDATORS * -$110/-$110 (6.0) * Oilers*

Wild * -$120/even (6.0) * STARS*

Sharks * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * BLACKHAWKS*

FLAMES * -$155/+$135 (6.0) * Vegas*

AVALANCHE * -$340/+$280 (6.5) * Devils*

CANUCKS * -$270/+$230 (6.0) * Coyotes*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*WBC/IBF welterweight title fight*

*Arlington, TX*

E. Spence Jr. * -$450 vs. Y. Ugas +$350*

----------------------------------------------------

Home teams in CAPS

Copyright 2022 Benjamin Eckstein

