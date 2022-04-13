041422-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
RAYS (Rasmussen) * -$200 ( 8.0 ) * A's (Irvin)*
WHITE SOX (Lambert) * -$105 ( 9.5 ) * Mariners (Gilbert)*
YANKEES (Severino) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Blue Jays (Gausman)*
Angels (Ohtani) * -$122 ( 9.0 ) * RANGERS (Dunning)*
ROYALS (B.Keller) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Tigers (Mize)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
People are also reading…
BREWERS (Woodruff) * -$145 ( 8.0 ) * Cards (Wainwright)*
PIRATES (Brubaker) * -$120 ( 9.0 ) * Nationals (Adon)*
MARLINS (Alcantara) * -$110 ( 7.5 ) * Phillies (Gibson)*
PADRES (Musgrove) * -$105 ( 8.0 ) * Braves (Morton)*
ROCKIES (Freeland) * -$130 (11.5 ) * Cubs (Steele)*
DODGERS (Buehler) * -$225 ( 8.5 ) * Reds (Sanmartin)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
Jazz * 4.5 * (214.5) * MAVERICKS*
GRIZZLIES * 6.5 * (234.5) * T'Wolves*
76ERS * 4.5 * (216.5) * Raptors*
WARRIORS * 5 * (223.5) * Nuggets*
*Sunday*
CELTICS * 4 * (224.5) * Nets*
BUCKS * 10 * (228.5) * Bulls*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Blues * -$200/+$170 (6.5) * SABRES*
HURRICANES * -$380/+$320 (6.5) * Red Wings*
MAPLE LEAFS * -$160/+$140 (6.5) * Capitals*
PENGUINS * -$155/+$135 (5.5) * Islanders*
LIGHTNING * -$360/+$300 (6.0) * Ducks*
BRUINS * -$270/+$230 (6.0) * Senators*
PREDATORS * -$110/-$110 (6.0) * Oilers*
Wild * -$120/even (6.0) * STARS*
Sharks * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * BLACKHAWKS*
FLAMES * -$155/+$135 (6.0) * Vegas*
AVALANCHE * -$340/+$280 (6.5) * Devils*
CANUCKS * -$270/+$230 (6.0) * Coyotes*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*WBC/IBF welterweight title fight*
*Arlington, TX*
E. Spence Jr. * -$450 vs. Y. Ugas +$350*
----------------------------------------------------
Home teams in CAPS
Copyright 2022 Benjamin Eckstein