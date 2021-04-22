042321-spt-addgolf

Other tournaments

LPGA Tour: Jessica Korda shot a 6-under 65 in the LA Open to break the tournament 36-hole scoring record and increase her lead to three strokes in Los Angeles.

A day after matching the Wilshire Country Club tournament record with a 64, Korda reached 13-under 129 to break the event mark of 8 under set by Moriya Jutanugarn in 2018 in the inaugural tournament.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was second after a 65.

European Tour: Joost Luiten had a hole-in-one en route to a 7-under 63 that put him in a share of the lead after the first round of the Gran Canaria Open in Las Palmas, Spain.

Luiten aced the par-3 15th hole in a round that also included seven birdies and two bogeys, leaving him tied with Joachim Hansen, Maximilian Kieffer and Robin Roussel. (AP)