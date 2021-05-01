050221-spt-addgolf

Other tournaments
LPGA Tour: China’s Lin Xiyu tapped in on the 18th hole for her fourth birdie of the back nine and a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday after three rounds of the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.
Lin had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 at Sentosa Golf Club. Hannah Green (66) was tied for second with world No. 2-ranked Inbee Park, who shot 70.
European Tour: Kalle Samooja carded a 5-under 66 to tie Nicolai von Dellingshausen (70) for a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Tenerife (Spain) Open.