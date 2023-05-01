JEFFERSON COUNTY — Man killed in crash: A man from High Ridge died Friday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 in Jefferson County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 75-year-old Lawrence R. Zagar.

Zagar was driving a 2008 Honda Pilot east on Highway 30 about 9:40 a.m. Friday.

An eastbound 2005 Ford F150 pickup truck was in front of Zagar. The pickup stopped in the road, yielding to a patrol vehicle with its emergency equipment activated, the patrol said.

Zagar's vehicle hit the back of the stopped truck, near Little Brennan Road. Zagar, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital where he died that night.

The driver of the pickup truck is a 66-year-old man from House Springs. He was wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries.

Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said Missouri law requires drivers to yield to emergency vehicles by getting over as far to the right as they can, either by getting off the road or onto a shoulder.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police ID 2 killed: Police on Monday released the names of the man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide in their north St. Louis County apartment.

Police said they found 21-year-old Latonya Brown and 23-year-old Justin Taylor following a 9 a.m. welfare check Sunday at an apartment in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place, where they lived together.

Both of them had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation by St. Louis County police, investigators believe Taylor shot Brown, then turned the gun on himself.