050722-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

YANKEES (Cole) * -$230 ( 7.0 ) * Rangers (Otto)*

Blue Jays (Gausman) * -$135 ( 6.5 ) * GUARDIANS (Bieber)*

Blue Jays (Stripling) * -$128 ( 7.5 ) * GUARDIANS (McKenzie)*

TWINS (Paddack) * -$185 ( 7.5 ) * A's (Kaprielian)*

ASTROS (Valdez) * -$180 ( 8.0 ) * Tigers (E.Rodriguez)*

RED SOX (Pivetta) * -$150 ( 8.5 ) * White Sox (Cease)*

ORIOLES (Lyles) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Royals (C.Hernandez)*

Rays (Rasmussen) * -$122 ( 7.0 ) * MARINERS (Gonzales)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

Pirates (M.Keller) * -$115 ( 8.5 ) * REDS (Lodolo)*

Pirates (DeJong) * -$105 ( 8.5 ) * REDS (Sanmartin)*

Dodgers (Kershaw) * -$220 ( NL ) * CUBS (Smyly)*

Dodgers (T.Anderson) * -$200 ( NL ) * CUBS (Norris)*

Mets (Scherzer) * -$152 ( 7.0 ) * PHILLIES (Gibson)*

GIANTS (Webb) * -$145 ( 6.5 ) * Cards (Matz)*

BRAVES (Fried) * -$107 ( 6.5 ) * Brewers (Burnes)*

D'BACKS (Davies) * -$108 ( 8.0 ) * Rockies (Freeland)*

PADRES (Manaea) * -$128 ( 6.5 ) * Marlins (P.Lopez)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

ANGELS (Lorenzen) * -$175 ( 8.5 ) * Nationals (Jos.Gray)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

BUCKS * 2 * (213.0) * Celtics*

WARRIORS * 7 * (225.5) * Grizzlies*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Panthers * -$190/+$170 (6.5) * CAPITALS*

Avalanche * -$230/+$190 (6.5) * PREDATORS*

Rangers * -$120/even (6.0) * PENGUINS*

Flames * -$160/+$140 (5.5) * STARS*

----------------------------------------------------

NOTE: O/U is the over/under total (combined goals for both teams) for each game.

Grand Salami: Over/under 24.5 goals.

NOTE: The "Grand Salami" is the total combined goals for all the games on the card.

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*WBA light heavyweight title fight*

*Las Vegas, NV*

C. Alvarez * -$500 vs. D. Bivol +$400*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC 274*

*Phoenix, AZ*

----------------------------------------------------

C. Oliveira * -$170 vs. J. Gaethje * +$150*

w- R. Namajunas * -$210 vs. C. Esparza * +$175*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*English Premier League*

----------------------------------------------------

LIVERPOOL * -$220*

Tottenham * +$600*

Draw * +$400*

Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

CRYSTAL PALACE * -$150*

Watford * +$430*

Draw * +$290*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

CHELSEA * -$127*

Wolverhampton * +$860*

Draw * +$380*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Aston Villa * +$140*

BURNLEY * +$200*

Draw * +$230*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Manchester United * +$155*

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION * +$175*

Draw * +$245*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

BRENTFORD * +$120*

Southampton * +$230*

Draw * +$245*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home teams in CAPS

Copyright 2022 Benjamin Eckstein

