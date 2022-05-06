050722-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
YANKEES (Cole) * -$230 ( 7.0 ) * Rangers (Otto)*
Blue Jays (Gausman) * -$135 ( 6.5 ) * GUARDIANS (Bieber)*
Blue Jays (Stripling) * -$128 ( 7.5 ) * GUARDIANS (McKenzie)*
TWINS (Paddack) * -$185 ( 7.5 ) * A's (Kaprielian)*
ASTROS (Valdez) * -$180 ( 8.0 ) * Tigers (E.Rodriguez)*
RED SOX (Pivetta) * -$150 ( 8.5 ) * White Sox (Cease)*
ORIOLES (Lyles) * -$125 ( 8.5 ) * Royals (C.Hernandez)*
Rays (Rasmussen) * -$122 ( 7.0 ) * MARINERS (Gonzales)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
Pirates (M.Keller) * -$115 ( 8.5 ) * REDS (Lodolo)*
Pirates (DeJong) * -$105 ( 8.5 ) * REDS (Sanmartin)*
Dodgers (Kershaw) * -$220 ( NL ) * CUBS (Smyly)*
Dodgers (T.Anderson) * -$200 ( NL ) * CUBS (Norris)*
Mets (Scherzer) * -$152 ( 7.0 ) * PHILLIES (Gibson)*
GIANTS (Webb) * -$145 ( 6.5 ) * Cards (Matz)*
BRAVES (Fried) * -$107 ( 6.5 ) * Brewers (Burnes)*
D'BACKS (Davies) * -$108 ( 8.0 ) * Rockies (Freeland)*
PADRES (Manaea) * -$128 ( 6.5 ) * Marlins (P.Lopez)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
ANGELS (Lorenzen) * -$175 ( 8.5 ) * Nationals (Jos.Gray)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
BUCKS * 2 * (213.0) * Celtics*
WARRIORS * 7 * (225.5) * Grizzlies*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Panthers * -$190/+$170 (6.5) * CAPITALS*
Avalanche * -$230/+$190 (6.5) * PREDATORS*
Rangers * -$120/even (6.0) * PENGUINS*
Flames * -$160/+$140 (5.5) * STARS*
----------------------------------------------------
NOTE: O/U is the over/under total (combined goals for both teams) for each game.
Grand Salami: Over/under 24.5 goals.
NOTE: The "Grand Salami" is the total combined goals for all the games on the card.
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*WBA light heavyweight title fight*
*Las Vegas, NV*
C. Alvarez * -$500 vs. D. Bivol +$400*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC 274*
*Phoenix, AZ*
----------------------------------------------------
C. Oliveira * -$170 vs. J. Gaethje * +$150*
w- R. Namajunas * -$210 vs. C. Esparza * +$175*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*English Premier League*
----------------------------------------------------
LIVERPOOL * -$220*
Tottenham * +$600*
Draw * +$400*
Over/under goal total * 3.0 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
CRYSTAL PALACE * -$150*
Watford * +$430*
Draw * +$290*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
CHELSEA * -$127*
Wolverhampton * +$860*
Draw * +$380*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Aston Villa * +$140*
BURNLEY * +$200*
Draw * +$230*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Manchester United * +$155*
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION * +$175*
Draw * +$245*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
BRENTFORD * +$120*
Southampton * +$230*
Draw * +$245*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Home teams in CAPS
