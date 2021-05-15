051621-spt-addgolf

 Skip to main content
Other tournaments

European Tour: Richard Bland won his first European Tour event at the 478th attempt after beating Guido Migliozzi in a playoff for a dramatic finish at the British Masters on Saturday in Birmingham, England.

Bland became the oldest first-time winner in European Tour history at 48 when he parred the first extra hole at The Belfry after Migliozzi three-putted from long range.

Champions: Paul Goydos shot a bogey-free 3-under 69 to take a one-stroke lead over Billy Andrade into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth, Ga.

The 56-year-old Goydos had an 8-under 136 total at TPC Sugarloaf. Andrade eagled the par-5 18th in a 68.

