The male driver, 24, was hospitalized in critical condition.

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — Woman struck, killed by truck: A 79-year-old woman died Sunday night after being struck by a pickup truck in Cahokia Heights.

The woman was walking in the street just before 9 p.m. when she was hit by a pickup truck, said Cahokia Heights police Det. Jamal Jackson.

He said the 2004 Chevy Silverado was driving eastbound in the 5900 block of Bond Avenue when the driver, a 44-year-old woman, saw the pedestrian in the street. She was unable to stop in time.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation, which will be handled by Illinois State Police, Jackson said.

The woman's name was not immediately released.

LINCOLN COUNTY — Man killed in crash: A man from Elsberry, Missouri, was killed Sunday evening when his pickup truck crashed on a Lincoln County highway.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 43-year-old Justin L. Rifle.

Rifle was driving a 1975 Chevrolet Silverado pickup west on Highway E just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle ran off the highway near Lincoln Lane Road and overturned. Rifle, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

ST. LOUIS — Woman killed in crash: A woman was killed and a man critically injured when their car overturned on Interstate 55 early Monday.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on I-55 near Intestate 44, according to a police report.

The man was speeding northbound on I-55 in a 1999 Chevy Camaro when he lost control and the vehicle overturned, police said. Both the driver and a female passenger were ejected from the vehicle as it hit a metal guardrail and an exit sign.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger had not been publicly identified as of Monday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS — Police ID man killed near riverfront: A man from Indiana was fatally shot at a motel near the St. Louis Riverfront early Sunday, authorities said.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 27-year-old Kevin Anderson from Indianapolis, Indiana.

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Anderson was found in a stairwell at America's Best Value Inn, at 1100 Lumiere Place Boulevard. He had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police have no suspects. Anderson apparently was killed by a man after the two got into a confrontation, police said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police ID man killed in parking lot: Police on Monday identified the man who was shot dead Thursday night on Shepley Drive in St. Louis County. It was the second killing on a parking lot along that road in four days.

St. Louis County police said Antwaine Young, 43, was discovered in the 100 block of Shepley Drive about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found him there after gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter picked up the sounds of gunfire. A woman who also was shot but survived. Police said her injuries were non-life threatening.

Young and the woman were shot after being approached on a business parking lot, police said.

Police said Young lived just a few blocks from where the shooting happened on Shepley Drive.

No arrests have been made.

Earlier this week, a woman died in a triple shooting on the same parking lot in the 100 block of Shepley Drive.

Shepley is west of Riverview Drive and in the Glasgow Village area of north St. Louis County.

Cassandra Cole, 34, was fatally shot about 9 p.m. Monday in the same block of Shepley.

Cole died at a hospital. She lived in the 200 block of Glen Garry Road in unincorporated St. Louis County.

A man and another woman survived the shooting that killed Cole. Investigators said they believe someone fired shots at the three while they were on a parking lot