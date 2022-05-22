052322-spt-hssked

Monday's schedule
BASEBALL
Salem (6-11) at Vandalia (2-4), 3 p.m.
Mater Dei (11-18) vs. Father McGivney (31-4) at Breese Central, 4 p.m.
Waterloo (15-14) at Edwardsville (28-4), 4:30 p.m.
O'Fallon (25-6) at Mascoutah (24-6), 4:30 p.m.
Marion (9-3) at Collinsville (15-18), 4:30 p.m.
Highland (23-9) at Belleville East (25-7), 4:30 p.m.
Windsor (19-11) at Festus (24-8), 4:30 p.m.
Mattoon (0-3) at Centralia, Ill. (12-16), 4:30 p.m.
New Berlin (3-1) at Gillespie (19-4), 4:30 p.m.
Althoff (17-16) vs. Columbia (22-7-1) at Alton Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Marissa (12-7) at Gibault (15-17), 4:30 p.m.
Greenville, Missouri at Crystal City (10-7), 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Mater Dei (18-4-1) at Breese Central (17-7-1), 4 p.m.
Jerseyville (16-12) at Edwardsville (26-3), 4:30 p.m.
Valmeyer (5-4) vs. Marissa (16-3) at Dupo, 4:30 p.m.
Rymd.- Lincolnwood at Hardin Calhoun (22-10-1), 4:30 p.m.
East St. Louis (0-14) at Cahokia (0-8), 4:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Collinsville (7-12) vs. Father McGivney (9-8) at Bellvl. East, 6 p.m.
Granite City (4-16) vs. Alton (5-18) at Althoff, 6 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Parkway West (8-11) at John Burroughs (14-2), 4 p.m.
Villa Duchesne (6-10) at Parkway South (16-2), 4:30 p.m.
Visitation (8-7) at MICDS (11-5), 4:30 p.m.
Pattonville (9-5) at Cor Jesu (7-8), 5 p.m.
St. Joseph's (14-8) at Francis Howell (9-3), 5 p.m.
Marquette (6-7) at Summit (10-4), 5 p.m.
Minooka (0-1) at Belleville West (18-1), 5 p.m.
FH Central (9-7) at Eureka (14-2), 6 p.m.
O'Fallon (4-13) vs. Lincoln-Way Cent. at Washington, Ill., 6:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Class 2A Edwardsville Sectional, 1 p.m.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Class 4 Sectional 2 at Mexico, 9:30 a.m.
Class 5 Sectional 2 at Mexico, 10 a.m.
Class 3 Sectional 1 at Festus, noon
Class 4 Sectional 1 at Festus, noon
Class 5 Sectional 1 at Kirkwood, 2 p.m.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Class 4 Sectional 2 at Mexico, 9:30 a.m.
Class 5 Sectional 2 at Mexico, 10 a.m.
Class 4 Sectional 1 at Festus, 11:30 a.m.
Class 3 Sectional 1 at Festus, noon
Class 5 Sectional 1 at Kirkwood, 2 p.m.