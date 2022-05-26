052722-spt-aline

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

RED SOX (Whitlock) * -$185 ( 9.0 ) * Orioles (Bradish)*

Guardians (Bieber) * -$162 ( 7.0 ) * TIGERS (Faedo)*

Yankees (Taillon) * -$108 ( 7.5 ) * RAYS (Springs)*

TWINS (Ober) * -$175 ( 8.0 ) * Royals (B.Keller)*

Blue Jays (Manoah) * -$110 ( 8.0 ) * ANGELS (Silseth)*

Rangers (Jon Gray) * -$125 ( 7.0 ) * A'S (Irvin)*

Astros (Verlander) * -$182 ( 7.0 ) * MARINERS (Flexen)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

Giants (Rodon) * -$132 ( 8.0 ) * REDS (Ashcraft)*

NATIONALS (Sanchez) * -$105 ( 9.0 ) * Rockies (Gomber)*

METS (Carrasco) * -$120 ( 8.0 ) * Phillies (Eflin)*

BRAVES (I.Anderson) * -$150 ( 8.0 ) * Marlins (Rogers)*

CARDS (Hudson) * -$108 ( 7.5 ) * Brewers (Woodruff)*

Dodgers (Gonsolin) * -$172 ( 9.0 ) * D'BACKS (Bumgarner)*

PADRES (Manaea) * -$190 ( 7.0 ) * Pirates (Quintana)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NBA*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

CELTICS * 8.5 * (201.5) * Heat*

----------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

Avalanche * -$170/+$150 (6.5) * BLUES*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*WBA lightweight title fight*

*Brooklyn, NY*

G. Davis * -$700 vs. R. Romero +$500*

----------------------------------------------------

*June 4*

*WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF lightweight title fight*

*Melbourne, Australia*

D. Haney * -$180 vs. G. Kambosos +$160*

----------------------------------------------------

*June 4*

*WBC/WBO junior featherweight title fight*

*Minneapolis, MN*

S. Fulton * -$600 vs. D. Roman +$450*

----------------------------------------------------

*UFC*

----------------------------------------------------

*June 4*

*UFC Fight Night*

*Las Vegas, NV*

----------------------------------------------------

A. Volkov * -$160 vs. J. Rozenstruik * +$140*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Saturday*

*Paris, France*

----------------------------------------------------

Liverpool * +$105*

Real Madrid * +$245*

Draw * +$265*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home teams in CAPS

Copyright 2022 Benjamin Eckstein

