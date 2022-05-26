052722-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
RED SOX (Whitlock) * -$185 ( 9.0 ) * Orioles (Bradish)*
Guardians (Bieber) * -$162 ( 7.0 ) * TIGERS (Faedo)*
Yankees (Taillon) * -$108 ( 7.5 ) * RAYS (Springs)*
TWINS (Ober) * -$175 ( 8.0 ) * Royals (B.Keller)*
Blue Jays (Manoah) * -$110 ( 8.0 ) * ANGELS (Silseth)*
Rangers (Jon Gray) * -$125 ( 7.0 ) * A'S (Irvin)*
Astros (Verlander) * -$182 ( 7.0 ) * MARINERS (Flexen)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
Giants (Rodon) * -$132 ( 8.0 ) * REDS (Ashcraft)*
NATIONALS (Sanchez) * -$105 ( 9.0 ) * Rockies (Gomber)*
METS (Carrasco) * -$120 ( 8.0 ) * Phillies (Eflin)*
BRAVES (I.Anderson) * -$150 ( 8.0 ) * Marlins (Rogers)*
CARDS (Hudson) * -$108 ( 7.5 ) * Brewers (Woodruff)*
Dodgers (Gonsolin) * -$172 ( 9.0 ) * D'BACKS (Bumgarner)*
PADRES (Manaea) * -$190 ( 7.0 ) * Pirates (Quintana)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NBA*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite* *Points* *O/U* *Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
CELTICS * 8.5 * (201.5) * Heat*
----------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
Avalanche * -$170/+$150 (6.5) * BLUES*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*WBA lightweight title fight*
*Brooklyn, NY*
G. Davis * -$700 vs. R. Romero +$500*
----------------------------------------------------
*June 4*
*WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF lightweight title fight*
*Melbourne, Australia*
D. Haney * -$180 vs. G. Kambosos +$160*
----------------------------------------------------
*June 4*
*WBC/WBO junior featherweight title fight*
*Minneapolis, MN*
S. Fulton * -$600 vs. D. Roman +$450*
----------------------------------------------------
*UFC*
----------------------------------------------------
*June 4*
*UFC Fight Night*
*Las Vegas, NV*
----------------------------------------------------
A. Volkov * -$160 vs. J. Rozenstruik * +$140*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Saturday*
*Paris, France*
----------------------------------------------------
Liverpool * +$105*
Real Madrid * +$245*
Draw * +$265*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
