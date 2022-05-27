052822-spt-aline

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICA'S LINE

----------------------------------------------------

*BASEBALL*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*American League*

RED SOX (Eovaldi) * -$240 ( 9.0 ) * Orioles (Lyles)*

RED SOX (Houck) * -$178 ( 9.5 ) * Orioles (Baumann)*

TWINS (Archer) * -$150 ( 9.0 ) * Royals (Singer)*

Rangers (Hearn) * -$107 ( 7.5 ) * A'S (Logue)*

Guardians (McKenzie) * -$142 ( 7.5 ) * TIGERS (El.Rodriguez)*

Yankees (Cole) * -$140 ( 7.0 ) * RAYS (Kluber)*

ANGELS (Lorenzen) * -$108 ( 8.5 ) * Blue Jays (Kikuchi)*

Astros (Urquidy) * -$122 ( 7.5 ) * MARINERS (Gilbert)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*National League*

Brewers (Houser) * -$107 ( 8.5 ) * CARDS (Liberatore)*

NATIONALS (Adon) * -$115 ( 9.5 ) * Rockies (Kuhl)*

BRAVES (Davidson) * -$122 ( 8.5 ) * Marlins (Alcantara)*

Giants (Wood) * -$155 ( 8.5 ) * REDS (Gutierrez)*

Dodgers (Gonsolin) * -$168 ( 9.5 ) * D'BACKS (Kelly)*

METS (Walker) * -$120 ( 8.5 ) * Phillies (Eflin)*

PADRES (Musgrove) * -$215 ( 7.0 ) * Pirates (Brubaker)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*InterLeague*

WHITE SOX (Cueto) * -$140 ( 8.5 ) * Cubs (K.Thompson)*

------------------------------------------------------------------

*NHL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*

----------------------------------------------------

RANGERS * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * Hurricanes*

----------------------------------------------------

*BOXING*

----------------------------------------------------

*WBA lightweight title fight*

*Brooklyn, NY*

G. Davis * -$700 vs. R. Romero +$500*

----------------------------------------------------

*SOCCER*

----------------------------------------------------

*UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL*

----------------------------------------------------

*Paris, France*

----------------------------------------------------

Liverpool * +$105*

Real Madrid * +$245*

Draw * +$265*

Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*

----------------------------------------------------

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2022 Benjamin Eckstein

