052822-spt-aline

AMERICA'S LINE
----------------------------------------------------
*BASEBALL*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*Favorite *Odds *Underdog*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*American League*
RED SOX (Eovaldi) * -$240 ( 9.0 ) * Orioles (Lyles)*
RED SOX (Houck) * -$178 ( 9.5 ) * Orioles (Baumann)*
TWINS (Archer) * -$150 ( 9.0 ) * Royals (Singer)*
Rangers (Hearn) * -$107 ( 7.5 ) * A'S (Logue)*
Guardians (McKenzie) * -$142 ( 7.5 ) * TIGERS (El.Rodriguez)*
Yankees (Cole) * -$140 ( 7.0 ) * RAYS (Kluber)*
ANGELS (Lorenzen) * -$108 ( 8.5 ) * Blue Jays (Kikuchi)*
Astros (Urquidy) * -$122 ( 7.5 ) * MARINERS (Gilbert)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*National League*
Brewers (Houser) * -$107 ( 8.5 ) * CARDS (Liberatore)*
NATIONALS (Adon) * -$115 ( 9.5 ) * Rockies (Kuhl)*
BRAVES (Davidson) * -$122 ( 8.5 ) * Marlins (Alcantara)*
Giants (Wood) * -$155 ( 8.5 ) * REDS (Gutierrez)*
Dodgers (Gonsolin) * -$168 ( 9.5 ) * D'BACKS (Kelly)*
METS (Walker) * -$120 ( 8.5 ) * Phillies (Eflin)*
PADRES (Musgrove) * -$215 ( 7.0 ) * Pirates (Brubaker)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*InterLeague*
WHITE SOX (Cueto) * -$140 ( 8.5 ) * Cubs (K.Thompson)*
------------------------------------------------------------------
*NHL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Favorite * *Odds * O/U * Underdog*
----------------------------------------------------
RANGERS * -$110/-$110 (5.5) * Hurricanes*
----------------------------------------------------
*BOXING*
----------------------------------------------------
*WBA lightweight title fight*
*Brooklyn, NY*
G. Davis * -$700 vs. R. Romero +$500*
----------------------------------------------------
*SOCCER*
----------------------------------------------------
*UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL*
----------------------------------------------------
*Paris, France*
----------------------------------------------------
Liverpool * +$105*
Real Madrid * +$245*
Draw * +$265*
Over/under goal total * 2.5 goals*
----------------------------------------------------
Home team in CAPS
